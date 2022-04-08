Elm Fork of the Trinity River
Winston Henvey/Staff photo

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore issued a proclamation declaring April as Water Conservation Awareness Month.

At a Monday City Council meeting, Gilmore cited water as a vital resource to maintaining a city’s quality of life, infrastructure and economy. During this month, the city plans to conduct outreach and educational programs to inform residents on the importance of water conservation and highlight the city’s residential water conservation credit program. Lewisville will be participating in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge to promote and raise awareness for water conservation throughout the month. Gilmore said the city’s efforts to become a more sustainable city will be furthered by this month’s effort to encourage residents, schools and businesses to use water wisely.

“On the topic of water conservation, I grew up in the west, and Lake Meade and Lake Powell, some of the biggest reservoirs along the Colorado are virtually empty,” Gilmore said. “They’re at a historic low – 1,000-year drought. That’s not only a water supply, but it’s also a power supply for millions of residents. I know we seem to feel like we have a lot of water here, but all it takes is a couple of bad years of rain, so make sure you have your sprinklers handled and all your drips and leaks repaired. We have a program that will help you with that, so if you’re a resident here, we’ve got a great team that will help you.”

