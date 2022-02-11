On Monday, the Lewisville City Council gave direction during a work session to use its allocated $756,899 to enter a CoCare partnership with the Denton County MHMR center to assist Lewisville with meeting the mental health and mortgage assistance needs of its residents.
CoCare will utilize the majority of the funds as MHMR will assist local first responders to evaluate clients in need – potentially at the scene, assist with placing clients into mental facilities, conduct most of the follow-ups done by phone and accompany CoCare officers on home visits.
Since June, Police Chief Kevin Deaver said the police department has received 457 calls related to mental health. Eighty-one of those calls resulted in an emergency protection order where a client was taken in, while 192 of those calls were followed up by CoCare officers.
With the partnership, the city could also extend CoCare hours to allow residents more access to mental health resources, Deaver said.
While the CoCare team is expected to be fully staffed with two police officers and three paramedics by March, Deaver said the paramedics will be limited on what they can do due to their not being certified mental health officers – a title that requires at least two years as a police officer.
With the partnership, MHMR is expected to hire a licensed practitioner of the healing arts to oversee the coordination to oversee mental health services given to Lewisville residents and ensure residents’ needs are continuously met. They would also act as a liaison between MHMR and the Lewisville Police Department providing phone and in person consultations as needed to engage individuals and provide resources to residents.
The mortgage assistance and food insecurity program, while meant solely for low-to-moderate income households, will be aimed to help anyone in need no matter their income. According to Neighborhood Services Coordinator Ashleigh Feryan, city staff is speaking with United Way of Denton County to possibly partner and help all income levels with mortgage and food insecurity assistance.
