lewisville file.jpg
Courtesy of city of Lewisville / Facebook

Update: as of 9:53 p.m., all precincts are reporting for Denton County, and unofficial results show winners for Lewisville City Council and Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees elections.

Note: results are not final until canvassed. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments