The city of Lewisville is strongly urging all Lewisville water customers to carefully conserve or reduce their water usage, if possible, to avoid a water emergency. The city’s water system is currently operating at its maximum capacity.
Denton County currently is under an Excessive Heat Warning, with sustained temperatures above 105 degrees. This is placing significant stress on Lewisville’s and the entire North Texas water supply.
The biggest stress on the water system comes from outdoor irrigation. Because of that, the city will increase its enforcement of the mandatory outdoor watering restrictions contained in city ordinances.
Residents with an even-numbered address are allowed to water on Tuesday and Saturday. Residents with an odd-numbered address are allowed to water on Wednesday and Sunday. Commercial and apartment properties are allowed to water on Monday and Thursday.
There are variances available under certain conditions including properties that irrigate with reclaimed or well water, properties too large to water in a single day, and areas where new sod has been recently installed.
In all cases, outdoor watering is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months.
Remember, brown grass is better than dry faucets.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.