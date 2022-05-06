Lewisville Public Library
Facebook photo/Lewisville Public Library

Effective May 2, all library fees have been waived for Lewisville residents.

At a Monday City Council meeting, the Lewisville City Council voted unanimously to waive all fees for late materials moving forward.

Instead of a financial penalty, the library will freeze patrons’ accounts until the item is returned. This will apply to books, kits, movies, CDs and more.

“I’m going to editorialize a bit,” Mayor TJ Gilmore said. “I think this is awesome.”

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments