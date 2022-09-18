Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year.
Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
“It began as a single day event and we just kind of grew it from there,” Daren Watkins, the special events coordinator for the Lewisville Community Relations and Tourism Department said. “We put it in Old Town Lewisville and in those original days, it was just one day and it took up one city block and now, it’s two days and takes up eight or nine city blocks.”
Western Days is a big, family-friendly event, with plenty of live music, attractions for children, and new this year, locals can come out and see someone try to break the world record for trying to eat the most tamales in 10 minutes.
There will also be a competition for best mullet on Friday night of the event, Watkins said. They will have celebrity judges that are going to help crown best mullet, including Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore.
There will also be demonstrations of Western Heritage with Old West scenes with cowboys and moments where Native American dancers will come in ceremonial Native American dress and dance, Watkins said.
On Saturday night, country superstar Gary Allan brings his Ruthless Tour to Lewisville Western Days.
“We played Lewisville Western Days in 2018 and I am excited to be returning this year,” Allan said. “We have a huge fan base in the area and they always show up ready to have a great time. If you did not make it to the last show, make sure you make plan to join us this year. It is going to be a great night in Texas.”
Watkins has been a part of the department and Western Days since 2013 and he said one of his favorite things about the event is the live music and getting to work with event partners in order to make the event possible.
“I like the memories and the joy that it creates when you see these people that are here seeing their favorite band and they just love it and they’re just absolutely lost in the music and it’s so fun to watch that,” he said. “I enjoy that a lot.”
This two-day event is likely to have something for everyone and entry into the venue is free admission before 7 p.m. both nights. After 7 p.m., there is a $15 admission fee and children 12 or younger can get in for free.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
