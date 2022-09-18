Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year.

Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

