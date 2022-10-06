Lewisville Western Days took place on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, bringing in 26,640 guests in attendance.
Because it was so hot during Saturday, there was a serious lull in attendance between 2 and 5 p.m., but at 6:30 p.m., people came pouring in, said Daren Watkins, the special events coordinator for the Lewisville Community Relations and Tourism Department.
There were several events going on throughout the weekend at the event, most notably the Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship and the Western Days Mullet Contest.
“We crowned a new champion in the Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship presented by Market Street,” Watkins said. “The total wasn't as high as it has been in recent years, but the winner and runner up were new competitors to the contest.”
Derek Hendrickson won the title with 50 tamales consumed in 10 minutes and Great Britain's Adam Moran was second with 47.5 tamales and Michelle Lesgo placed third with 36 tamales. Josh Lindsey was the inaugural Western Days Mullet Contest champion, “which was a hoot,” Watkins said.
Overall, the event was a huge success and to put it on took a great deal of effort from several city departments, Watkins said.
“We upset the order of things in a big way with this event,” he said. “It's loud, it locks down several city streets and disrupts business patterns. We really appreciate the grace and patience these folks give us.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
