Michelle Reyes Sanjuan died in connection with a murder-suicide, the Lewisville Police Department said Thursday.
On Monday, Lewisville police were dispatched to a house in the 1200 block of Palisades Drive after a man called to report his sister and her estranged boyfriend had been shot. Sanjuan was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her head and chest. Her boyfriend, Jordan Alexander Escobar was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. After being transported to the hospital, Escobar died at around11 p.m., and Sanjuan was on life support.
A spokesperson with the city of Lewisville said the medical examiner confirmed Sanjuan's death Thursday morning.
There is a documented history of domestic violence involving these two individuals, police said.
