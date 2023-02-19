The last two weeks have been a period of time that Lewisville senior Ileah Brown won’t soon forget.
It all started with a historic accomplishment on the mat on the weekend of Feb. 10-11.
Not only did Brown qualify for the Class 6A state wrestling tournament after placing second at 114 pounds in the Region I-6A Tournament at Haltom City’s W.G. Thomas Coliseum, she also earned the 100th win of her career.
Brown’s historic win came in the semifinals when she beat Arlington Martin’s Madison Moody by pin in the semifinals, and with that triumph, she became the first Lewisville wrestler in program history to earn 100 career wins.
It was a highly successful two days of wrestling for Brown, who is headed back to state for the second consecutive season after going 3-1 with three pins at the regional tournament. Her only loss came in the final to Southlake Carroll’s Bayley Trang, a two-time state champion. Despite the loss, Brown took a 40-9 record into the state tournament.
Fast-forward to this weekend when Brown went 3-1 with two pins and an 11-4 decision to finish in second place in her weight class at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament, held Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
This weekend marked Brown’s first time stepping on the medal stadium at the state tournament. She finished her high school career as a two-time state qualifier. Brown lost both matches in last year’s state tournament.
Getting to the point of being a two-time state qualifier has come in such a short amount of time. Brown didn’t take up wrestling until her freshman year. She played soccer for eight years for a club team as well as a select team.
Brown said that she wasn’t aware that Lewisville offered a girls wrestling program until she got into high school, but she was aware that the school had a boys team. That’s because her brother, Jaden, wrestled for Lewisville before leaving for college. But injuries plagued him in the second half of his high school career, and Ileah is eager to finish what he started.
Ileah is doing a pretty good job of picking up where Jaden left off. She has improved in each of her four seasons. Last season, she was a state qualifier for the first time and finished the season with a 31-15 record. This season, Ileah cracked the 40-win mark, and that was before she ever stepped onto the mat in Cypress.
The state tournament was held Friday and Saturday, and Brown hopes to finish her high school career as a state placer. She was one of two state qualifiers for Lewisville, as she was joined in Cypress by Kalandria Carter, who earned fourth place at 235 pounds in the regional tournament.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Brown chats about her excitement of qualifying for the state tournament, how quickly she picked up the sport and how much family means to her.
SLM: Congrats on qualifying for the state tournament for the second straight season. What does that accomplishment mean to you?
IB: It feels good because every year that I’ve progressed, I’ve gotten significantly a lot better. I’m really proud about the support that I’ve gotten and to be able to make it this far. Every year that I’ve progressed has proven that all of the work that I’ve put in has gone in my favor.
SLM: What did you take away from your experience at last year’s state tournament that will benefit you this weekend in Cypress?
IB: When I got there, I went 0-2 but I learned that I just need to keep pushing it. I can’t underestimate anybody. Going into state as a No. 2 seed is a whole lot better than being a No. 4 seed. Instead of going against a No. 1 seed, I’ll go against somebody that placed third in their region.
SLM: What did you think about wrestling when you first gave it a try your freshman year?
IB: I picked it up really fast as a freshman. I ended up beating some other girls for my varsity spot. I picked it up the first week. I was hitting doubles on my shots. I was hitting fireman’s carry. They moved me up to fourth period for people in the top rankings.
SLM: You mentioned that your brother wrestled for Lewisville. How much does it motivate you to wrestle in honor of your brother?
IB: This whole thing is for my family. He has been by my side since last year. He is in college but he is still supporting me as much as he can. He has motivated me because I want to wrestle for him.
SLM: What do you think about the opposition that you will face in the 114-pound weight class division at the state tournament?
IB: I think it’s a great one. I think I have the biggest chance to place. I know I’m going to place.
