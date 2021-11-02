Lewisville election totals
All of Denton County's precincts have reported election results, and Lewisville's Proposition A passed in overwhelming favor in the county. Dallas County numbers are still pending at this time.

Lewisville – Prop. A

For: 78.94% (2,515)

Against: 21.06% (671)

