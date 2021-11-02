Lewisville early voting
File photo

Early voting results are in for Denton and Dallas Counties, and early voting results for Lewsville's proposition election are as follows:

Lewisville – Proposition A (Denton County)

For: 83.13% (1,340)

Against: 16.87% (272)

Lewisville – Proposition A (Dallas County)

For: 77.78% (7)

Against: 22.22% (2)

