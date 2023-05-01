Some of the best memories that Lewisville senior Jack Hasten had growing up were attending Farmers baseball games.
His father, Nathan, played baseball for the Farmers and was named district MVP and a first-team all-state pitcher before graduating from Lewisville in 1998. Nathan went on to play collegiately for TCU. He has since returned to his alma mater and is currently in his seventh season as a member of the Farmers’ coaching staff. Nathan is a varsity assistant working with pitchers and coaching first base.
These days, Nathan is relishing the time that he gets to coach his son, Jack.
Jack is in his third season with Lewisville, for which he plays first base, pitcher and center field. But this season has been particularly special for Jack and Nathan. Lewisville was in the mix for its first playoff berth since 2017. The Farmers and Coppell were tied for fourth place in District 6-6A coming into last week with identical 6-6 records. Lewisville played Plano twice last week in what was the final week of the regular season, while Coppell took on Plano East.
Lewisville has enjoyed quite the turnaround this season. The Farmers’ six district wins are three more than the two previous seasons combined, when Lewisville went 3-23 in conference, which included a 0-14 mark in 2021.
The left arm of Hasten has been a big reason why the Farmers have enjoyed a breakout season. He has posted a 4-2 record with 44 strikeouts, and the plate, has driven in 13 runs with 19 hits.
Hasten had one of his best pitching performances of the season in a 1-0 loss to Coppell on April 21, tossing a complete-game one-hitter with seven strikeouts against one walk.
Upon graduation from high school, Hasten will continue his baseball career at Odessa College.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Hasten chats about the Farmers’ breakout season, playing for his father, what he liked about Odessa College and he reveals what he likes to do when not playing baseball.
SLM: Congrats on a great season. What is the biggest reason that you would attribute to Lewisville’s turnaround?
JH: I felt like after a rough season last year, everyone kind of came to the realization that we wanted to be better, and the vibe is a lot better. Everyone seemed to want it more, and everyone seemed to believe that we can do it. Now we're showing people that we are for real and have a shot at the playoffs.
SLM: What are your first memories of playing baseball?
JH: I remember my dad, who also coaches right now, I played for his teams. He was always my coach. I remember it being fun and memorable, and we were always pretty good. I remember traveling and playing and winning trophies. I was mostly first base and pitcher back then.
I was probably 11 or 12 and we would go to Ardmore, Okla., for the Texas-Oklahoma Shootout. I remember we won that won. My 13U summer, we traveled to Gulf Shores, and we won that one in the gold division.
SLM: In what ways do you feel like that you’ve improved as a baseball player during your time at Lewisville?
JH: I think I've grown a lot since my first year at Lewisville as a player. Varsity baseball is a lot different than summer tournaments. I really did change as a player for the better. I've improved a lot. Physically, I've grown a lot. I've thrown a lot harder and moved the ball a lot better and have just become a better player.
SLM: Last season, you were named to the District 6-6A second team at pitcher and team MVP. What did those awards mean to you?
JH: They mean the world to me. I remember as a kid wanting to be an all-district player, especially MVP of the team.
SLM: What convinced you that Odessa College was the right place for you to play collegiate baseball?
JH: I went and visited this summer. I liked the atmosphere. I met with the coaches and they seemed they wanted me there. They know what they're talking about. The facilities were really nice. The campus was really nice. I just felt welcome there.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not playing baseball?
JH: I like the outdoors. I go fishing a lot. Our friend has a ranch and we go hunting out there. Four or five years ago, I shot an 11-point buck on a ranch. I just spend time with my girlfriend, too.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.