Jack Hasten Lewisville baseball

Lewisville senior Jack Hasten has a 4-2 record with 44 strikeouts, and at the plate, has 19 RBI.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Some of the best memories that Lewisville senior Jack Hasten had growing up were attending Farmers baseball games.

His father, Nathan, played baseball for the Farmers and was named district MVP and a first-team all-state pitcher before graduating from Lewisville in 1998. Nathan went on to play collegiately for TCU. He has since returned to his alma mater and is currently in his seventh season as a member of the Farmers’ coaching staff. Nathan is a varsity assistant working with pitchers and coaching first base.

