Virginia Gwyn serves as the principal at the Lillie J. Jackson Early Childhood Center and has been able to call Lewisville her home for several years. Gwyn enjoys working in a profession where she is able to know that students are loved and that they can be successful in school. When she’s not working, Gwyn can be found running the trails and listening to true crime podcasts.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have been part of the LISD community since 2010. There was a four-year span I spent in a neighboring district as an administrator but made my way back to LISD in 2019. I am so blessed to call LISD and Lewisville home. I have served this community as a teacher at Castle Hills Elementary, a District Instructional Specialist, and now as the principal at Lillie J. Jackson. We love being part of this community and would not want to live anywhere else. I graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a degree in Early Childhood Education. The littles have always had my heart. I went on to earn my Master's degree in Educational Administration from Concordia University at Austin.
How did you get in your line of work?
Growing up I really struggled in school and had a lot of behavior/academic problems. Throughout school I was lucky enough to have several teachers that really connected with me and encouraged me when times got tough. It was important for me to be in a profession where I could be that safe place for students to know that they were loved and that they could be successful in school. I have always been drawn to the littles and wanted to focus on helping our youngest learners get a stronger start in their educational careers.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
My greatest career moment to date was being named LISD Elementary Principal of the Year for 2021-2022.
Are you a native Texan? If not, where are you from?
I am an Air Force brat. I was born in Wichita, KS but have lived really all over the world. I call Sweetwater, TX and Athens, OH home.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Living in England as a child. All of my memories seem very magical.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
Gabriela & Sofia's Tex-Mex.
What is your favorite movie?
“Moulin Rouge.”
Tell the Lewisville Leader readers about your family.
I have been married for 12 years to my husband. He is currently an assistant softball coach at the University of North Texas. He formally was a teacher and coach at Hebron High School in LISD before making the leap to college. Our son is a fourth grader at Valley Ridge Elementary. We spend a lot of time traveling for sports, trail running, and visiting family.
What are your hobbies?
I am a trail ultra runner. If I am not at work you can typically find me train running or training for an upcoming 100-mile trail race.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Running shoes.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
My favorite thing to do while trail running is listening to true crime podcasts.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.