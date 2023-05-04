Sounds of Lewisville.jpeg

The “Sounds of Lewisville” concert series in Old Town Lewisville.

 Courtesy of Blackall Photography

The popular "Sounds of Lewisville” concert series is set to return this summer with seven shows featuring a diverse range of musical genres.

The free family-friendly event has been a favorite since 1991 and takes place every Tuesday night in June and July at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in the heart of historic Old Town Lewisville. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort and well-behaved pets on a leash are also allowed at the shows.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments