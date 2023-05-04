The popular "Sounds of Lewisville” concert series is set to return this summer with seven shows featuring a diverse range of musical genres.
The free family-friendly event has been a favorite since 1991 and takes place every Tuesday night in June and July at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in the heart of historic Old Town Lewisville. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort and well-behaved pets on a leash are also allowed at the shows.
The series kicks off on June 6 with Ashmore, the 2022 People’s Choice Award winner, and includes returning acts such as Havana NRG!, Hard Night’s Day, Bidi Bidi Banda, and The Elton Johns. A special Juneteenth Celebration concert on June 16 will feature the return of DFW's top jazz and R&B cover band, the Don Diego Band, along with smooth jazz and soul group Fingerprints. The concerts will also feature a variety of opening acts and a local dance group will be announced at a later date.
On Tuesday, July 4, Lewisville residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day at Freedom Fest, a fireworks show and community gathering at Lake Avalon Park. The event is produced by the Castle Hills Master Association with assistance from Bright Realty and the City of Lewisville and will be the official 2023 celebration in Lewisville.
The popular low-level fireworks show held in Old Town Lewisville on the Tuesday nearest July 4 will take a break this year to allow city personnel to focus on the event at Lake Avalon Park.
Wayne Ferguson Plaza, a 1.5-acre urban park located in Old Town Lewisville, serves as the concert venue and features an elevated stage, a multi-level seating area, an interactive splash pad, and a garden filled with native grasses and wildflowers. To reach the concert site from Interstate 35E, take exit 452 and proceed east on Main Street to Charles Street. Free public parking is available along Main and Charles streets, or at Lewisville City Hall.
For more information about the "Sounds of Lewisville" concerts and to see a full lineup, visit www.SoundsOfLewisville.com or call 972.219.5082. Attendees are encouraged to follow Wayne Ferguson Plaza on Facebook for a list of food vendors and event updates.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
