The Lewisville ISD Adopt an Angel program has been directed by Lewisville High School Student Activities Director Allison Stamey since 2002, providing children in the community with gifts for the holiday season.
This is Stamey’s 28th year with Lewisville High School and she said the Adopt an Angel program is a big passion for her. In 2001, the faculty donated gifts to an angel tree and learned that the gifts didn’t go directly to the children, and Stamey said, as a district, they knew they could do better for students and families.
“When we did it in 2001, I learned even though it's a great organization, that sometimes they don't go into the hands of a kid you donate toys to,” Stamey said. “We wanted to be able to give them what they wish and hope for, directly into their hands and by doing this through our schools, it works that way.”
As the years progressed, more and more schools within the district have requested to be a part of the program and every school counselor is able to submit names for Adopt an Angel.
Not only is the program a success for the children and families in the community, it is a great opportunity for students to volunteer to help with the project, Stamey said.
“It has taught our students how to give back to the community, which they love it,” she said. “They come back after they graduate. Our class officers that are on that with me and our advisors, they come back every year and volunteer even after they graduate when they're in college. They're all coming back to help and it has absolutely changed their lives as well. They also get a lot in return from learning how to organize and how to double check things.”
The Adopt an Angel program tries to provide at least $100 in gifts for each student registered. Occasionally, there will be families with siblings, and Stamey said the district tries to make sure gifts are equal in amount.
“If someone adopts an angel, and they give them a little stocking with some gum and candy, then we will go and purchase things for them from their wish list,” she said. “We want them to have about $100 worth of things. These are students that don't get much throughout the year, so we try to get them around $100 worth of presents.”
“Every time, as I look around the room, and you look at all the bags, and you know how much happiness you're going to be bringing to those children, I think that is the biggest impact on me and on the other teachers in there and on the students,” Stamey said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
