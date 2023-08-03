In the past month, Lewisville Independent School District has announced the appointment of three new principals coming to the district. This includes a new principal for Huffines Middle School, Lewisville High School Killough, and Lakeview Middle School, respectively.
Learn more about your new principals below.
Bradley Willi
Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of Bradley Willi as the new principal of Huffines Middle School in late July. Willi has been an assistant principal at The Colony High School since 2019.
He began his career at Lewisville High School where he served as a teacher and wrestling coach. Willi is also a member of Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp’s staff advocacy group, and traveled to Austin this year to meet with elected officials about the important issues facing public education in Texas.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the students and staff at Huffines,” said Willi. “The Huskie community is a special one, and I look forward to continuing the excellence already at work.”
Willi has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas, a Masters of Education from the University of Texas at Arlington and is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Education at Dallas Baptist University.
“Mr. Willi is a service-oriented leader who strives to listen to the needs of both students and staff,” Rapp said. “I look forward to seeing all he will accomplish in partnership with the students, staff and families at Huffines.”
Stephanie Gore
Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of Stephanie Gore as the new principal of Lewisville High School Killough. She has been the principal of Huffines Middle School since 2021 after serving as an assistant principal at Lewisville High School for 10 years.
Gore began her career in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and joined Lewisville ISD in 2002. She was an assistant principal at McKamy Middle School until 2010 when she became an assistant principal at Lewisville High School.
“I am honored to serve as the principal of LHS Killough,” Gore said. “The Farmer community is special to me, and I look forward to partnering with staff, students and families to continue Killough’s legacy of excellence.”
Gore graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies and earned a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas.
“We are so excited to welcome Mrs. Gore to LHS Killough,” Dr. Lori Rapp said. “Her track record proves she is a trusted and valued leader in this district, and I look forward to seeing all that Killough will accomplish with Mrs. Gore as their leader.”
Matthew L. Morris
In late June, Lewisville ISD announced the appointment of Matthew L. Morris as the new principal of Lakeview Middle School after serving as LISD’s Director of Diversity and Student Engagement since 2021.
Morris has served in education for 12 years, with the past two and a half years being with Lewisville ISD.
“I am honored to serve as the principal of Lakeview Middle School,” Morris said. “Lakeview is home to a truly exceptional group of staff, students and families. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside them to make Lakeview the best it can be.”
Morris began his educational career at Richardson ISD where he served as a special education teacher, ESL teacher, AVID coordinate and Advanced Placement coordinator. He later became an assistant principal at Lake Highlands High School in Richardson ISD.
“Throughout his time in Lewisville ISD, Mr. Morris has brought innovative ideas and insightful solutions to a multitude of projects,” Dr. Lori Rapp said. “He is a leader in our district, and I look forward to seeing Lakeview flourish under his leadership.”
Morris received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Huston-Tillotson University and a Master of Arts in Educational Policy and Social Analysis from Columbia University.
