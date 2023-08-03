Lewisville ISD logo
In the past month, Lewisville Independent School District has announced the appointment of three new principals coming to the district. This includes a new principal for Huffines Middle School, Lewisville High School Killough, and Lakeview Middle School, respectively.

Learn more about your new principals below.

Bradley Willi, who will be serving as Huffines Middle School’s new principal.
Stephanie Gore, who will be serving as Lewisville High School Killough’s new principal.
Matthew L. Morris, who will be serving as Lakeview Middle School’s new principal. 

