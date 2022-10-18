LISD Board .jpeg

Lakeview Middle School staff who were recognized during the LISD Regular Board Meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.

 Courtesy of Lewisville ISD

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more.

During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which were then addressed during the regular meeting. The board moved to find a good cause to show contract abandonment by Juliana Campuzano as defined by the Texas Education Code and the Texas Administrative Code. The board moved that the district be permitted to file a complaint of contract abandonment.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

