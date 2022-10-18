The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more.
During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which were then addressed during the regular meeting. The board moved to find a good cause to show contract abandonment by Juliana Campuzano as defined by the Texas Education Code and the Texas Administrative Code. The board moved that the district be permitted to file a complaint of contract abandonment.
The board moved to approve a proposed settlement discussed in the executive session to address the threatened litigation regarding special education placement. Board member Dr. Buddy Bonner also read a statement that showed the LISD Board of Trustees appreciation for the Denton Central Appraisal District’s work to change the leadership of the chief appraiser.
“The DCAD taxing entities are not privy to conversation about the process for change but we do understand that the Board of Directors is considering a severance payment to the outgoing chief appraiser,” Dr. Bonner said. “The LISD board expects that any severance payment made to secure this change in leadership will consider the obligations of DCAD and the taxing entities to utilize taxpayer funds with an eye toward responsible stewardship of those funds.”
The LISD board hopes for a swift change in leadership, which will restore the trust and credibility of DCAD, Dr. Bonner said.
Recognitions for the evening included Lakeview Middle School and Lillie J. Jackson Early Childhood Center, whose staff were both recognized for their success to raise student achievement because of the implementation of Solution Tree’s Professional Learning Communities at Work program.
Informative items and updates from superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp included updates regarding connection groups in LISD. She also talked about highlights from the district’s staff survey, graduation rates and retirement planning. Since October is National Principals Month, Dr. Rapp said the district is appreciative for its schools principals and shared a district’s appreciation video which can be found on Lewisville ISD’s Facebook page.
During the meeting, LISD Council of PTAs President Jennifer Perry presented the State of the Council, which included an emphasis on community engagement as Dr. Rapp and Perry keep this in mind during their monthly meetings. The LISD Council of PTA’s is also implementing the ONE LISD emphasis for school this year which focuses on the 3 C’s of culture, communication and connection.
Chief Officer of Technology Bryon Kolbeck presented the monthly technology update which included information about the balance of the 2017 technology bond budget, average bandwidth used per student daily, I-Fee revenues, expenses, and balances, and more. Kolbeck also presented the Technology Device Storage Solution, which provided information about technology updates in the district.
Approximately 96% of students in grades 4-12 have opted into the 1:X program, which means the district needs to have additional devices available in the event a student opts out of the 1:X program, forgets a device, or a device is not charged. Campus leaders in the district have expressed frustrations regarding devices with poor battery performance and are slow running.
Technology Advisory Council (TAC) members shared difficulties supporting different technology platforms in class. Some campuses have a mixture of iPads, MacBooks, Windows laptops, and Chromebooks for access for students who do not have an iPad. They believe having a consistent device and platform would help with teacher technology support in the classroom and would provide consistency with learning applications.
LISD technology is currently piloting seven lock and change computer towers at various Lewisville campuses. Each tower holds 15 iPads and the technology department will be working with these campuses during the fall semester to gather data and feedback.
In other business, LISD families and community members addressed the board on courses offered, teacher well-being, school experiences for students, LISD Council of PTAs Bowling for Scholars, and positive comments from teachers and students in the district.
After the board heard public comments, they went into the consent agenda where all items were approved.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
