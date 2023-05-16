The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday, May 15 to canvas the votes for the May 6 election and appoint two new principals in the district.
The board considered the canvassing of votes for the May 6 election and voted to accept the results. Judge James Kerbow administered the Oath of Office to the newly elected board members, which includes Michelle Alkhatib for Place 6 and Dr. Staci L. Barker for Place 7.
Jenny Proznik (Place 5) was named Board President, Dr. Buddy Bonner (Place 1) was named Vice President and Katherine Sells (Place 4) was named Secretary. Other LISD Board members include Allison Lassahn, who serves at Place 2, and Sheila P. Taylor, who serves at Place 3.
In other news, the board also appointed two new principals to Independence Elementary School and Briarhill Middle School.
LISD announced the appointment of Laura Sherer as the new principal of Independence Elementary. She joins Independence after the last five years as principal of Rosemeade Elementary in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
“I am honored to serve as the principal of Independence Elementary and join the LISD family,” Sherer said. “I am thankful to get to work alongside educators, families, and community members who focus on helping our students reach their full potential.”
Sherer has worked in public education for 15 years with Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and most recently as principal at Rosemeade Elementary, where she has been since 2018. Prior to being a principal, Sherer served as an assistant principal at Janie Stark Elementary and Sheffield Elementary for two years. She began her educational career in the classroom, having taught for seven years as a kindergarten and third grade teacher at McLaughlin-Strickland Elementary.
“Ms. Sherer is committed to creating a positive culture where students and staff are valued and challenged to reach their highest potential,” said LISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp. “We are thrilled to have her in this role and look forward to her leadership at Independence next school year.”
Sherer received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Lubbock Christian University and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University.
In addition to Sherer, LISD announced the appointment of Dr. Tina Krol as the new principal of Briarhill Middle School. She joins Briarhill after the last three years as principal at Killian Middle School.
“I am thrilled to serve as the campus principal at Briarhill,” Dr. Krol said. “I look forward to serving all of our stakeholders by building on the already established tradition of excellence. I love the incredible culture at Briarhill and am committed to supporting collaborative and innovative learning experiences for students and staff.”
Dr. Krol has worked in education for 16 years — all of which have been in LISD — and most recently as principal at Killian Middle School, where she has been since 2020. Dr. Krol has served as principal at Hebron Valley Elementary from 2017-20. She began her career in public education as a math teacher at Killian before transitioning to assistant principal at the campus for five years. Dr. Krol was named Campus Teacher of the Year in 2012, Assistant Principal of the Year in 2017 and most recently Elementary Principal of the Year in 2020.
“Dr. Krol exemplifies leadership and brings a wealth of experience to Briarhill,” Rapp said. “I believe she will be a great fit as principal at Briarhill and I’m certain the students and staff will continue to thrive under her direction.”
Dr. Krol received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Masters of Education, both from the University of North Texas. She earned her Doctorate of Educational Administration degree from Dallas Baptist University.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
