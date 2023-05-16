The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday, May 15 to canvas the votes for the May 6 election and appoint two new principals in the district.

The board considered the canvassing of votes for the May 6 election and voted to accept the results. Judge James Kerbow administered the Oath of Office to the newly elected board members, which includes Michelle Alkhatib for Place 6 and Dr. Staci L. Barker for Place 7.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

