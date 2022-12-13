During the Lewisville ISD Board Meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the board received information regarding the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) from data from the 2020-2021 school year.

Paige Meloni, the LISD Chief Financial Officer, gave a report of the data, which is almost two years removed. FIRST ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve these practices. It’s also designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

