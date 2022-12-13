During the Lewisville ISD Board Meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the board received information regarding the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) from data from the 2020-2021 school year.
Paige Meloni, the LISD Chief Financial Officer, gave a report of the data, which is almost two years removed. FIRST ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve these practices. It’s also designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
Determination of the school’s FIRST rating comes from an applicable number of points. If an indicator is ranked from 90-100, it has a superior achievement, from 80-89, it has an above standard achievement, from 70-79, it has a meets standard achievement, and if it is below 70, it has a substandard achievement.
“The district did have a numerical score of 96 and the rating ended up as an 81 due to a reporting error,” Meloni said.
Indicators 1-4, 16-17, and 20 do not award points but are rated as ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’ Indicators 7-9, 11-14, and 18-19 are awarded points based on the individual indicator with a maximum score of 100. Indicators 5, 10, and 15 were not scored.
“We did have to file an appeal for the clerical error in our audit submission,” Meloni said. “Although we had a score of 96, 15 points were deducted due to that error.”
In other business, the board also received information about Results Driven Accountability (RDA) in the district. The RDA is a local education agency level, data-driven framework developed and implemented annually by the Division of Review and Support in coordination with other departments within the Texas Education Agency.
RDA currently reports data on a variety of measures in three categories: bilingual education/ESL/emergent bilingual, other special populations including foster care, homeless, and military, and special education.
For bilingual education/ESL/emergent bilingual and for special education, the district is meeting requirements according to the RDA. For special populations, the district needs assistance.
“Based on that needs assistance, we’re going to engage in continuous improvement through our District Improvement Plan and continue to target those areas,” said Dr. Sarah Fitzhugh, the Chief Executive Director of Accountability and Evaluation for LISD.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
