The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for the regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

During the meeting, the board covered the district’s progress made on superintendent and district goals as stated in the District Improvement Plan. There are several cornerstones that the district focuses on, which includes student learning, student experience, resource stewardship, and community engagement.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments