The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for the regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.
During the meeting, the board covered the district’s progress made on superintendent and district goals as stated in the District Improvement Plan. There are several cornerstones that the district focuses on, which includes student learning, student experience, resource stewardship, and community engagement.
When it comes to student learning, the district has been working to increase early childhood literacy and math levels and increase the percentage of graduates that engage in CCMR related indications. Some progress includes literacy check-ins that are scheduled with several campuses already having held their first, all campuses have participated in two half-day Professional Learning Community’s (PLCs), and more.
For student experience, the district’s main goal is to ensure students have an environment conducive to learning by increasing the percentage of students that report they have a trusting relationship with staff. This includes an emphasis on building relationships and connecting with students and families, all campuses except for one have completed the initial training for Restorative Practices, and the LISD ADA rate for October was 95.79%.
Resource stewardship within the district was focused on the most, as LISD wants to ensure high quality staff are employed to provide the best learning experience for students. The district recently visited four universities to date to recruit, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HCIs). LISD also hosted an education fair to support continuing education for staff and a meet and greet.
The district is also aiming to provide technology resources that prepare students to be future ready and equip staff for organizational effectiveness and efficiency. LISD launched a cybersecurity training system in October, are learning methods with teachers to develop device access standards, and more.
The district is also looking to ensure the financial health of the district through frequent and regular monitoring of financial indicators. This includes updating the finance website with financial sustainability indicators and with the support of the communications department, developing a “snapshot” budget highlighting major budget indicators. LISD is also looking to prioritize and allocate resources to ensure safety and security of students and staff by starting campus audits, setting up elementary rovers, and more. The district was also awarded the 2022 Risk Program Achievement Award from Texas PRIMA for the Elementary Rovers Patrols and Blue Plate Lunches.
When it comes to community engagement, LISD wants to ensure the desired district culture of connectedness is communicated and felt internally and by key stakeholders.
The next District Improvement Plan update will be in February 2023 and at the end of the academic year in June 2023.
Student learning updates are also scheduled for January 2023 (readiness data), February 2023 (public hearing TAPR), March 2023 (HB3 MOY), June 2023 (readiness data and HB3 Board outcomes report).
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.