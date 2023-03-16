Lewisville ISD students got a tour of the Dallas Star Executive Offices as well as the Comerica Center where the Dallas Stars practice during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.
Lewisville ISD students visited The Colony Animal Services during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.
Lewisville ISD students visited with The Colony Fire Department during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.
Lewisville ISD students had the opportunity to visit with The Colony SCHEELS Sporting Goods associates during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.
Lewisville ISD students visited the Upper Trinity Regional Water District plant in Lewisville during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.
Lewisville ISD students got a tour of the Dallas Star Executive Offices as well as the Comerica Center where the Dallas Stars practice during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.
More than 160 businesses opened their doors to mentor Lewisville Independent School District juniors and seniors during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.
During Career Out, juniors and seniors across all five LISD high schools had the opportunity to job shadow executives, administrators, and team members from host sites in and around the LISD community. The 160 host sites ranged from real estate to retail, municipal services, aviation, and more.
“We had the largest number of both host sites and students shadowing this year, which was incredible," said Lindsay Ayers, LISD director of strategic partnerships. "It shows that both our business community and our student population are eager to engage."
In The Colony, students were able to shadow people who were staffed in various departments around the city, including the Information Technology Department, The Colony Police Department, The Colony Public Library, The Colony Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Colony’s Engineering and Planning Department, the wastewater treatment plant, and more.
LISD’s Career Out program helped a student land her dream job during the outing on March 3. Rachel Sells graduated from Hebron High School in 2020 and participated in LISD’s Career Out, which helped her land an internship with The Colony as she attended Texas A&M.
“I’m really happy that I took that experience and turned it into what I’m doing today,” Sells said. “I would really like to thank everyone that helped me with this process in figuring out what I want my career path to be, especially the people at LISD and the city of The Colony. They gave me these opportunities to grow and find out who I am and who I want to be.”
Sells participated in an internship with The Colony working with water processes at the water treatment plant in water production and distribution, which she helped get through LISD’s Career Out program. She is currently attending Texas A&M and majoring in oceanography with a graduation year of 2024.
Beyond city departments, other companies in The Colony such as SCHEELS Sporting Goods and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games hosted students and offered them a behind-the-scenes look at the company.
“We want to help LISD as much as possible,” said Maranda Galindo, marketing specialist at Andretti. “If this helps [students] figure out what career path they want to do, we want to help with that. We do believe children are the future…so because we are a family friendly environment we want to support these kids.”
Students also had the opportunity to travel to Frisco to get a tour of the Dallas Stars Executive Offices and the Comerica Center where the Dallas Star practice. Jessica Nemergut, the organizational design manager for the organization, is an LISD parent herself and said that she loves getting to expose students that are starting on their college career path and allowing them to see what it could be like to work in the sports world.
“As soon as I found out about [Career Out] I went and told my student,” she said. “It’s a really valuable tool for kids that are on the verge of going to college and trying to figure out what to study.”
For Ayers, being able to provide these hands-on experiences for students is what makes the day a success.
“Students benefit by seeing a career in-person,” she said. “They get to ask questions and learn things they would never learn from a textbook or Google. The mentors benefit because they are giving back, which always feels good, and also because sharing what they do every day reminds them why they love their job and why they are good at it. It's truly a win-win.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
