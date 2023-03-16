More than 160 businesses opened their doors to mentor Lewisville Independent School District juniors and seniors during the district’s annual Career Out program on Friday, March 3.

During Career Out, juniors and seniors across all five LISD high schools had the opportunity to job shadow executives, administrators, and team members from host sites in and around the LISD community. The 160 host sites ranged from real estate to retail, municipal services, aviation, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

