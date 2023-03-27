Kerise Ridinger graduated from Lewisville High School and has been working in education for over 16 years. Ridinger knew she wanted to be an educator after spending her summer after graduation teaching swimming lessons for Lewisville ISD. Now serving as a LISD professional learning coordinator, she is able to follow her calling.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am in my 16th year of working in education. Most of these years have been in LISD. I have worked in many campuses around the district including Degan, College Street and now serving all Pre-K through 12th grade campuses in my current role. I come from a long long line of Lewisville ISD graduates including my parents, in-laws, my husband and I. I was named the District Professional Employee of the Year at the 2022 LISD Awards Banquet.
How did you get in your line of work?
When I was 18 I had my first job in Lewisville ISD, teaching swimming lessons. Being a naïve young teenager, little did I know that one summer was going to change my entire outlook and path for my future. I had just graduated from Lewisville High School and was all set to attend Texas Woman’s University for nursing. After my experience that summer, I instantly knew that being an educator was my calling. LISD is the heart of the community. Nothing makes me more proud than to say I work and live in the great LISD. It is a wonderful feeling getting to work each and every day, knowing that I am so lucky to be a part of a system that will be preparing our future generations to be successful in any endeavor they would like to pursue.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
There have been so many good moments at work, however one of the best moments I have had at work over the last year was the third day of Learning Live. This was a day of celebration on so many levels. As we all know the 2020-21 school year left educators feeling drained, burnt out, and tired of learning. Learning Live was a three-day virtual learning experience that was designed to inspire and recharge teachers. As this learning wrapped up on day three, the wave of joy, empowerment, and inspiration was palpable. Over the course of three days, teacher leaders and leadership panels shared their inspirational personal stories and ways to continue to grow and connect with students and families. Over 30 teacher presenters were able to share their talents and growth with over 1,800 teachers who attended sessions. This conference was a collaborative endeavor across multiple departments and schools. The sense of accomplishment was felt by so many that day; the teachers who were inspired by peers, the teacher presenters, and the multiple departments who supported in creating the systems. As I sat down that night to read through the #LISDlive Twitter feed and survey responses, I knew all the dedication and hard work of coordinating this conference had made a positive and inspirational impact on all learners who were involved.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
When I was elementary age my mother worked for the airlines. Summer for us meant traveling all over the country. It was such a wonderful experience to get to see the new places and learn about the history and culture of the places we visited. It created a sense of adventure that is still a part of who I am today.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
Mi Dia. They have the best salsa!
Tell the Lewisville Leader readers about your family.
We are part of a big family in the LISD community. My husband, Luke, and I have two young boys who attend elementary school in LISD.
What are your hobbies?
I love running and exploring the outdoors with my family.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A picture of my family.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
My husband and I met while working at a tamale factory.
