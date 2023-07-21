As any of our staff members can tell you, a student’s journey in Lewisville ISD spans far past graduation. As outlined in our district’s cornerstones, we are focused on helping students become future-ready as they travel out of our schools and into the rest of their lives.
There are few groups more focused on the future than LISD’s Special Education Department. All of our schools offer robust special education resources including specialized learning arrangements, adapted instruction and more — but support for these students doesn’t just end in 12th grade. The transition services branch of the special education department aims to empower high school-aged students with skills necessary for adulthood. These students can remain in the program as long as they have a continuing transition need, or until they reach age 21, to continue acquiring capabilities needed for independent living and employment. By both building life skills while students are still in high school and by offering several individualized pathways for post-graduation success; our transition services team prepares each student for success based on their individual needs. Keep reading to learn more about these pathways and their transformative impact on students.
Job Olympics
Throughout the school year, Life Skills educators work tirelessly to introduce vocational skills to students. Hanging and folding clothes, setting tables, vacuuming, filing papers, typing and countless other skills are practiced throughout the year. After building these life skills in the comfort of the classrooms, students get to put their learnings to the test in the annual Job Olympics.
“We choose our Job Olympics events with an end goal in mind,” explained Program Interventionist Shannon Goheen. “We look at what events represent vocational opportunities in our LISD communities and how we can best instruct and prepare our students for possible employment after they graduate from LISD.”
The Job Olympics was thought up 13 years ago as a way to let students from each high school hone their employability skills in a competitive environment. Since then, the event has grown further than the team could’ve imagined.
“When the Job Olympics was piloted 13 years ago we had fewer than 40 students participating in eight events and all volunteers were from our department,” said Goheen. “Fast forward to today, we have 150 students competing in 15 events. We now have over 80 volunteers from both LISD staff, members of our communities, area businesses and other school districts. We have had local districts such as Frisco, Keller and Birdville ISD volunteer and observe to learn more in hopes of starting their own Job Olympics in their districts.”
On the big day each year, students are timed as they complete their tasks with their scores being tallied for the final awards ceremony. Contestants are given the gold, silver, and bronze metals as their classmates, and new friends from other schools, cheer them on.
“Many of us in the special education department refer to the Job Olympics as ‘the best day of the year’ and it truly is,” Goheen said. “...The moment you see the pure joy on a student’s face when their name is called, you are reminded of why you chose this profession and why each day you continue to invest in helping each student reach their full potential.”
Focus on the Future
As students leave their high school classrooms, they enter a post-secondary program aimed to teach them even more skills to live as independently as possible. The program’s fitting moniker, Focus on the Future, perfectly describes the goal of both the students and educators.
“While in Focus on the Future (FOF) students develop skills to be more independent or interdependent on natural supports in the community so that they graduate into community involvement,” Program Interventionist Kristin Strange explained. “For some FOF students this could mean working five to 10 hours per week, volunteering alongside a family member, attending a day program…other students may end up working a full-time job and being eligible for workplace benefits, traveling with their families, taking fitness classes at the community center or a local gym, and possibly living independently with family support nearby.”
In FOF, instructors address any skill deficits in areas like self-advocacy, personal safety and vocational skills and work on improvement of these deficits. The two-year program is customized for each student, with employment as the end goal for many.
Starfish Creations
One way to master this employability is through their very own marketplace, Starfish Creations. Students in Focus on the Future work alongside high school seniors participating in the new vocational elective at TECC-West to hand craft goods like Valentine’s treats, holiday mugs, t-shirts and even “Happy Tears Graduation Tissue Packs” to sell to the greater LISD community. As part of their business, they also sell products to their customers at TECC-West, where the Starfish Creations Marketplace is located.
“Starfish Creations provides a safe place for students to develop employability skills, gain stamina, build experience for a resume, and prepare for competitive employment,” Strange said. “Student enterprises allow participants to experience success, and also failure, where they have support to learn from mistakes, rather than be fired from an unsuccessful job placement.”
When they aren’t running their business, they’re lending a hand in the many classes on the TECC-West campus. In cosmetology classes, these high school students learned how to use the industrial laundry equipment and fold towels. They’ve been able to observe floral and horticulture classes, and have even learned how to make hospital beds and sterilize patient rooms.
“These skills help prepare students for entry-level employment positions in industries with growth potential,” Strange explained.
Project SEARCH
An intensive high-school-to-work transition program, Project SEARCH is another path to employment available in LISD. In 2013 the special education department partnered with Medical City Lewisville to begin Project SEARCH for students whose goal is competitive employment. Since then Project SEARCH has partnered with several organizations, including the Gaylord Texan Hotel, who have agreed to help train this next generation of talent.
“Project SEARCH interns participate in three job rotations each lasting approximately 10 weeks,” explained Project Search Instructor Andrea Jones.
The goal is similar to that of Starfish Creations in that both programs provide a space for students to grow.
“The interns are able to practice their work skills…in a safe environment,” Jones said. “They can refine their skills and abilities without the threat of being fired or reprimanded.”
Additionally, student interns receive one-on-one coaching from colleagues at their internship sites. “Interns work with job coaches, mentors and supervisors and attend a one-hour training class to discuss what happened during their job and how to improve,” Jones explained. “The training class also assists with preparing for interviews, creating resumes, completing job applications, etc.”
When the school year is over, students will have gained skills necessary to enter the workforce.
“The end result is competitively paid employment in a complex and systematic type job,” said Jones.
Whether they’re hand-crafting goods to sell to the LISD community, engaging in friendly life-skills competitions, or experiencing their first taste of the workforce – our special education students are set up for success with the post-secondary and transition support our district offers. And just as this support impacts students for years to come, the impact they have on their educators does the same.
“Living within our LISD community, I get to see former students at work and participating in local activities even five or 10 years after they leave the school district,” Kristin Strange said. “It's the best feeling to see these adults involved, included, and proud of their accomplishments.”
