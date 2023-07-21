As any of our staff members can tell you, a student’s journey in Lewisville ISD spans far past graduation. As outlined in our district’s cornerstones, we are focused on helping students become future-ready as they travel out of our schools and into the rest of their lives.

There are few groups more focused on the future than LISD’s Special Education Department. All of our schools offer robust special education resources including specialized learning arrangements, adapted instruction and more — but support for these students doesn’t just end in 12th grade. The transition services branch of the special education department aims to empower high school-aged students with skills necessary for adulthood. These students can remain in the program as long as they have a continuing transition need, or until they reach age 21, to continue acquiring capabilities needed for independent living and employment. By both building life skills while students are still in high school and by offering several individualized pathways for post-graduation success; our transition services team prepares each student for success based on their individual needs. Keep reading to learn more about these pathways and their transformative impact on students.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments