High Five Initiative 1.jpeg

Academic Resource Station set up at Marshall Durham Middle School.

One Lewisville ISD student set out to make an impact during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, noticing fellow students did not have the support they needed to graduate.

Sonika Harish is a senior at Lewisville High School where she started the High Five Initiative, which is an organization focused on advocating for educational equality and mental health awareness to help students in the district. The organization was founded during Harish’s sophomore year and has grown a great deal since then.

High Five Initiative 2.jpeg

Fall Open House at Lewisville High School - Killough.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments