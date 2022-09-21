One Lewisville ISD student set out to make an impact during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, noticing fellow students did not have the support they needed to graduate.
Sonika Harish is a senior at Lewisville High School where she started the High Five Initiative, which is an organization focused on advocating for educational equality and mental health awareness to help students in the district. The organization was founded during Harish’s sophomore year and has grown a great deal since then.
“At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, I noticed that there were rising dropout rates, deteriorating mental health and just overall, not ideal classroom conditions,” Harish said. “Growing up in a low income community with a lot of minority students, I knew and saw firsthand that a lot of students didn’t have access to support at home or money to purchase educational resources to succeed academically or in extracurricular activities.”
One of Harish’s biggest inspirations to start this organization was her mother. Harish said because of her mother’s upbringing in India, she knew it was hard for her to attend school and get involved in higher education and she persevered through the societal barriers and got an education.
“I think she really taught me the importance of education and success in all aspects of life,” she said. “I really want to be able to give that gift of education and equality to all the students in our own community.”
Through this organization, Harish said she hoped to inspire others to see themselves in a way they didn’t normally view themselves because of socioeconomic barriers. She has done several presentations for middle schoolers and high schoolers about the importance of mental health awareness and spent her time giving advice to middle school students on getting to high school and what to expect when they get there.
“I’ve invited a lot of high school students for a wide variety of activities to present to middle school students and get them excited about different extracurricular activities and show them that there is a way to succeed,” she said.
The High Five Initiative is in the process of doing an academic resource drive where students in the organization are collecting standardized test prep books and elementary and middle school workbooks and textbooks. They are instilling the books for free access in school libraries across LISD for students who do not have the funds to purchase them to succeed academically.
Even though Harish is a senior, she said she hopes to continue to expand the High Five Initiative in LISD and other districts as well for years to come. One of her biggest goals for the organization is to provide affordable mental health resources to help students across the district who may otherwise not be able to afford them or access them for themselves.
“As I continue to advocate for educational equality and mental health awareness, I want to be able to make sure that everyone regardless of where they come from is able to have an equal opportunity to go to school and have an education and find success,” she said.
Right now, the High Five Initiative is a community organization and Harish hopes to expand it into the nonprofit realm. When she goes to college, she said she hopes she can get the education she needs to learn how to expand it further.
Harish has spoken with several teachers, principals and educators across the district to get access to test prep books, workbooks and textbooks that they are not using for their classrooms anymore. She is also making an effort to get fellow high schools, middle schools and elementary schools involved.
“It is about making that connection across all of the grade levels in order to realize that we are a strong community and while we might not have resources at home, everyone can have the ability to succeed because of that interconnectedness of our community,” she said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
