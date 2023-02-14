The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Feb. 13 to hold a public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for the 2021-22 school year.
The TAPR pulls together a wide range of information annually on the performances of students in each school and district in Texas. The reports also provide extensive information on staff, programs, and demographics for each school and district.
In the TAPR, LISD’s 2022 accountability rating is a B. Mathematically the rating is an A, but forced to a B due to accountability guidelines that limit district ratings based on campus ratings. LISD also meets the requirements when it comes to special education determination status.
When it comes to student services, in the past 10 years, the economically disadvantaged student population has grown, as well as the emergent bilingual and special education student populations.
“If you look at our graduation rates for the class of 2021, you can compare to the class of 2020 and see that our graduation rates have increased over the last year, especially our english learners or those emergent bilinguals,” said Dr. Sarah Fitzhugh, Chief Executive Director of Accountability and Evaluation at LISD. “We’ve seen a significant growth there, we’ve seen growth in special education, and also in our economically disadvantaged students.”
For the annual dropout rate in the district, there was a slight increase from a 1.3% dropout rate to 1.6% from 2020 to 2021.
For LISD graduates attending high education institutions, the data takes longer to get so the TAPR report this year focused on the 2019-20 school year. This data is limited to Texas institutions and does not include students who attend high education institutions outside of Texas. 48.3% of students within LISD enrolled in a Texas institution of higher education, compared to 46.1% state-wide.
When analyzing the STAAR data found in the TAPR, it is important to note that LISD had 99% of students participate in STAAR in 2021 compared to 87% in 2021. LISD opted to have most students complete STAAR on paper in 2022, and in 2021, nearly 50% of students tested online.
There are three terms to keep in mind when looking at STAAR data: approaches grade level, meets grade level, and masters grade level.
Approaches grade level is for a student who is likely to succeed in the next grade or course with targeted academic intervention. Meets grade level is for students who have a high likelihood of success in the next grade or course but may still need targeted academic intervention. Masters grade level is for students who will succeed in the next grade or course with little or no academic intervention.
“All of our categories increased compared to 2021 and we outperformed the state by seven to 10 percent,” Dr. Fitzhugh said. “When you look at our meets performance level, all of our areas increased and LISD outperformed the state by 10 to 13 percent and then in masters, LISD outperformed the state and we improved from 2021.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
