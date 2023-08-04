Wonder Wagon 1.jpeg

The Lewisville ISD Wonder Wagon, which brings STEM opportunities directly to students in the district.

Lewisville ISD is now bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning directly to students, allowing them to explore these topics in fun, hands-on activities, thanks to the district’s new Wonder Wagon.

Lewisville ISD has five STEM academies, and the goal of the Wonder Wagon program is to bring STEM curriculum to campuses that are not designated STEM academies. This allows for students across the district to participate in STEM learning and provide opportunities to explore different fields as students advance their education.

Wonder Wagon 2.jpeg

Lori Klimek, middle, who oversees the Wonder Wagon program, guides kindergarten students through STEM exercises.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments