Lewisville ISD is now bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning directly to students, allowing them to explore these topics in fun, hands-on activities, thanks to the district’s new Wonder Wagon.
Lewisville ISD has five STEM academies, and the goal of the Wonder Wagon program is to bring STEM curriculum to campuses that are not designated STEM academies. This allows for students across the district to participate in STEM learning and provide opportunities to explore different fields as students advance their education.
“Through the Wonder Wagon program, we strive to ignite students’ curiosity and passion for STEM,” said Lori Klimek, elementary STEM facilitator and Wonder Wagon program leader. “The program promotes hands-on exploration, allowing students to actively participate and learn by doing.”
The Wonder Wagon was not revealed until a ribbon cutting ceremony in March 2023, however, program leaders are bringing the curriculum to campuses beginning in the 2023 - 2024 school year.
The wagon was funded through a Lewisville Education Foundation grant and donations by the Rao Foundation and is a custom-built Ford Transit cargo van capable of transporting a mobile STEM classroom, according to a Lewisville ISD press release. The van was acquired through Five-Star Ford of Lewisville and modified by UBI Truck Upfitters.
“We have had an exciting first few months of Wonder Wagon, an innovative learning experience designed to support STEM learning for elementary schools across LISD that do not currently have STEM learning on campus,” said Kimberly Warr, elementary STEM administrator in a March 7 LISD press release. “I am so thankful for the LISD staff who have worked tirelessly to create such a unique learning atmosphere for students.”
One of the Wonder Wagon’s first stops was at Creekside Elementary School where kindergarten and third grade classes had the opportunity to become some of the first students to get the mobile STEM experience. Guided by Klimek, kindergarteners got to work with their teachers and volunteers to code robots, build towers to hold weight and withstand wind gusts, manipulate shapes to match examples from various angles and more. After 15 minutes at each station, students would rotate to another and begin their next challenge.
“Seeing the smiles on the students’ faces and knowing that this program has contributed to creating an enjoyable and enriching learning environment for them is incredibly rewarding,” said Klimek.
Third grade activities included the building of various devices with LEGO, coding robots to complete mazes and constructing vehicles to travel long distances across different services.
Helping to oversee the groups, Carla Galaviz, a third grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School, said that she wanted her students to learn from these real life experiences that the Wonder Wagon provided.
“This may spark an interest in them in engineering, in science or in math,” Galaviz said. “You know, it’s not just books, it’s not just lessons with a teacher, learning can be fun and this can help fill some of those gaps in their learning. They will remember this and take it with them as they move from grade to grade. It’s something that’s going to stick, they’re learning through hands-on projects and it’s not something that has to be on a screen. They can see that there’s more to technology than just a screen.”
Moving into the 2023-2024 school year, Klimek said that she is excited about the Wonder Wagon program’s future.
“The enthusiasm and energy of the students, teachers, and volunteers has been incredibly inspiring and motivating,” she said. “Their excitement and engagement have become a source of energy for me, fueling my passion for the job and driving me to continue making a positive difference. I am looking forward to partnering with kinder, 2nd and 3rd grade teachers at 17 schools next year. The Wonder Wagon will serve more than 4000 LISD students during the 2023-24 school year.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
