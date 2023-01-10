The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees met for their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9 to discuss a device refresh as a result of the 2017 bond package.
The 2017 technology bond was broken up into two categories: staff and student device access and network and infrastructure. For staff and student device access, $59,394,868 was set aside to address instructional learning device replacement and program specific device replacement. For network and infrastructure, $39,721,035 was set aside to focus on classroom technology, network and data centers, and campus sound.
The total 2017 technology bond budget was $99,115,903. LISD is still working on using the money to address a device refresh in the district.
“We have a lot of projects that we’ve completed within the 2017 bond funds, but we still have some outliers,” said Michele Jacobsen, Director of Technical Services at Lewisville ISD. “One of the things that we said that we were going to do is we were going to replace our elementary and middle school computer labs at all of our campuses and the other one was replacing our shared Mac carts.”
These two items still need to be refreshed as part of the approved 2017 bond package. The majority of the district’s current devices will be approaching five years old in fall 2023 and LISD is looking to refresh those devices for 4th and 9th graders. Projections for student count are 3,472 enrolled 4th graders and 4,057 enrolled 9th graders.
Devices proposed would include an iPad, case/keyboard, and warranty.
“The reason why we're doing that for 4th graders is because it's a great transitional year,” Jacobsen said. “They’ve never been able to take their iPad home before. We can set them up where they can go home and they can be used. They would have a keyboard and they really should last them elementary through middle school.”
As part of the 2017 bond package, elementary and middle school campuses were to receive new devices for their computer labs. Currently, there is a mixture of MacBook labs, Windows laptop labs, and Windows desktop labs. Replacing labs with MacBook laptops would be the most cost effective and would provide the most standardization.
“One of the things that we hear the most from our teachers is that it’s difficult with different devices, so that would help maintain everything in an Apple environment,” she said.
When it comes to special programs, they need dedicated technology outside of an iPad, Jacobsen said.
The technical services team is looking at providing Chromebooks and iPads for the special education program, a MacBook and Windows laptop for the foreign languages program, and MacBook Pros, Windows desktops, monitors, and windows laptops for CTE.
For next steps in the process, the district will discuss access levels with the Technology Advisory Council and include a consent agenda item in the February board meeting to address the possibility of splitting up consent on refresh devices based on iPad locker, computer labs, and carts.
There is not a set date for when this technology will be updated in the district.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.