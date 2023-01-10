The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees met for their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9 to discuss a device refresh as a result of the 2017 bond package.

The 2017 technology bond was broken up into two categories: staff and student device access and network and infrastructure. For staff and student device access, $59,394,868 was set aside to address instructional learning device replacement and program specific device replacement. For network and infrastructure, $39,721,035 was set aside to focus on classroom technology, network and data centers, and campus sound.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

