LISD Foundation grants
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The Lewisville ISD Education Foundation (LEF) awarded 66 teacher grants to 45 schools across the Lewisville Independent School District on Wednesday, August 17.

Totaling $100,000, these teacher grants were applied for in May, blind-reviewed, and selected by a volunteer committee over the summer.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments