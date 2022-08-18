The Lewisville ISD Education Foundation (LEF) awarded 66 teacher grants to 45 schools across the Lewisville Independent School District on Wednesday, August 17.
Totaling $100,000, these teacher grants were applied for in May, blind-reviewed, and selected by a volunteer committee over the summer.
“Awarding teacher grants is often the best part of my job because it’s a culmination of so many great community partnerships,” says Dr. Thomas White, Executive Director of LEF. “We are fortunate to have great donors who support fabulous teachers. A big thank you to everyone involved!”
Grants range from $300 to $2,500 and are awarded to not only traditional campuses serving students K-12 but also to specialized campuses such as the Lewisville Learning Center and the Student Success Center.
“This means so much to us! I got one last year for half the amount and it’s gone such a long way. It really made a a difference,” said Raul Platas, a teacher at the Student Success Center. “This one is for a new program that we’re starting here at TEAMS and we’re just really excited about this!”
This is the fourth consecutive year that LEF awarded $100,000 or more in teacher grants to LISD and plans to continue that trend are not likely to change anytime soon. Visit www.lisdef.com to learn more about the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation and how you can become involved in our scholarship and teacher grant programs.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.