As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. 

Aurora Isabella titled her mural at LLELA “A Curious Look at LLELA,” focused on the curiosity of children and new environments. The goal of this specific artwork was to encourage children who visit LLELA to see artistic representations of themselves and pique their curiosity to engage in similar activities the paintings are doing. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

