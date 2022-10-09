As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.
Aurora Isabella titled her mural at LLELA “A Curious Look at LLELA,” focused on the curiosity of children and new environments. The goal of this specific artwork was to encourage children who visit LLELA to see artistic representations of themselves and pique their curiosity to engage in similar activities the paintings are doing.
The murals were installed in Spring 2022 and Aurora’s designated mural site was on the LLELA classroom.
“I've always been interested in the environment and climate,” Aurora said. “However, that hasn't been apparent in my work up until recently in the past year or so and I think that was a really powerful thing for me whenever I was doing a building mural.”
She has done several pieces of artwork with oil painting, but has started to experiment with mixed media and single-use materials such as plastic bags, candy wrappers, and items that would otherwise be discarded.
“I like the idea of repurposing it into an art piece,” she said. “So that's something I'm currently exploring with.”
Originally from Austin, Aurora made her way up to Denton and UNT for school, working to earn her BFA in Painting and Sculpture. She said having her artwork displayed at LLELA means a lot, especially since this was her first public works project. She said she hopes to do more murals in the future.
“It means a lot to me considering their [LLELA’s] values and what they stand for preserving and sustaining the local environment here in northern Texas because that is a value I hold so close to me,” she said.
After college, Aurora said she hopes to continue being a studio artist and using her art as a voice for how she feels about sustainability and hopes to inspire others along the way. Communicating a sense of possibility and wonder that the environment and sustainability allows us is important, she said.
“I feel like it’s such a huge movement,” Aurora said. “I think that I wish it would have more traction and I hope to use my love and passion for creating art as another way of representing the movement and discussing more about climate change and how it affects various communities and various parts of the human experience that we are going through right now.”
Aurora is the first artist to be featured in the LLELA artist series, which will be a five-part sequence in the Lewisville Leader.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
