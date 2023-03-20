Erin Piper is a strong believer of taking care of the Earth and nurturing it for the future, which is why she works for the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area. Piper is responsible for most of the outdoor nature and programming that LLELA offers to the public and works with park visitors every day.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Texas and spent my youth in both South Texas and the Panhandle. I moved to Denton to attend the University of North Texas and graduated with a degree in Anthropology. I married my college sweetheart, and we loved the area so much that we decided to settle down and stay. I’ve worked at LLELA since 2016 as an environmental educator and became the outdoor recreation supervisor in October of 2022.
What do you do in your role as the outdoor recreation supervisor for LLELA?
As the outdoor recreation supervisor, I am responsible for most of the outdoor nature programming we offer to the public. I lead an incredible team of environmental educators and volunteers that make nature hikes, bird hikes, school field trips, kayak tours, astronomy nights, log cabin tours, seasonal camps, and all our other offerings possible.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Without a doubt, my favorite part of my job is the people I work with and our park visitors. I learn something new from them every day and that keeps me going. Also, I get paid to play! Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, but I also get paid to teach people how to kayak and sort through pond samples with kids. My job is an adventure!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
No. 1 has to be LLELA but Thrive Nature Park is not far behind. What can I say, I love being outdoors.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I actually planned on becoming a geologist, but life had other plans. Once I started working at LLELA, I knew that I found my niche. It’s my happy place and I am incredibly grateful that I’ve been given the opportunity to be part of the Lewisville Parks and Recreation team.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my husband. He’s the most supportive and creative person I know and always keeps me grounded and entertained. I also really love to kayak when I can. There is nothing quite like the feeling when the boat leaves land. It’s instant Zen.
What are you passionate about?
I have a passion for learning about and connecting people with nature and offering those opportunities wherever and whenever I can.
Who or what inspires you?
People who give their time and share their knowledge with others inspire me. I am reminded daily by our volunteers and staff that being of service to others can in fact, change the world.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in parks and recreation?
Get involved with your local recreation center, take a class, join a sports league, or volunteer to help where you can. There are so many great opportunities out there and our industry needs people that want to build community through all types of recreation.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Connecting all people with the land and animals, each other, and our unique place in the world is what our staff and volunteers are all about. I am standing on the shoulders of giants who have created a strong tradition of connections and I hope that my contributions build on that foundation. Be it through the programs we offer, spending time on the trails, or fishing on the river, when people visit LLELA, I hope they feel connected too. This beautiful place belongs to each one of us and we need to enjoy it, take care of it, and nurture it for the future.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.