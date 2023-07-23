From the age of 13, Texas-based artist James (Jas) Mardis has had his creativity challenged by those around him.
After being kicked out of 8th-grade algebra, his school counselor convinced him to publish his thoughts on Black advancement in the Dallas Post Tribune. He never revealed his age.
If they don’t know your age, Mardis said, they have to judge your work on its merits.
Then, growing up in Arkansas and North Texas, Mardis saw his definition of art constantly changing and redefined, especially when reading about the Harlem Renaissance from his sister’s homework assignments and witnessing folk art through the customs of his parents and neighbors.
“They didn’t call it art,” Mardis said of his mom’s quilting practices. “It’s just something they did with their hands at the end of the day.”
Mardis, a 2014 inductee into the Texas Literary Hall of Fame, and whose traditional and cultural work has been featured as exhibits in several museums and galleries across the state, found his conventional wisdom of art challenged recently by the staff at Lewisville Public Library’s Hive Makerspace.
Kristen Dye, Makerspace Librarian, noticed Mardis taking his art exhibit down from the display cases and invited him to use their products.
“They showed me how I could incorporate engravings without having to do that long process that I was using,” Mardis said.
At the time, Mardis was doing everything by hand, from sewing fabric to cutting leather and engraving wood, all to narrate the African American Folk experience. The Hive gave him the opportunity to enhance that goal.
“When you're in there, it’s a place where all your ideas get exercise,” Mardis said.
The Hive began its makerspace about five years ago, offering patrons a range of state-of-the-art machines, from 3D printers and laser engravers to sewing and embroidering machines.
Since that moment, Mardis said, “It’s been five years of me challenging them and them challenging me.”
Mardis would come in with an idea and test the machines to see if they could bring his vision to life. Meanwhile, The Hive’s staff would constantly question Mardis's traditional approach to craftsmanship.
“You think your engraver could beat my hand,” Mardis told them.
Beyond the friendly competition, the machines are cost-efficient.
“Leather is very unforgiving,” Mardis said. “If I make a mistake, it’s a $100 mistake.”
With all these resources, Mardis could save excess leather from his past projects and make a different version of the larger work he was doing.
“I can utilize almost every single scrap, strip, and sliver because the laser engraver is so exact,” Mardis said.
Some of his pieces can fetch several thousand dollars, but the engraver and laser cutter allow Mardis to reach a broader audience with small and affordable items like key fobs and candle holders.
“These are items I can create so people can support the arts and me,” he said.
Still, some art can’t be replaced by a machine, Mardis admits, after programming the engraver to replicate one of his more intricate pieces.
“I have to be careful what I try to recreate,” Mardis said after seeing how one of his hand drawings had lost almost all its depth after being put through the engraver.
Last year, Mardis hit a breakthrough when using The Hive’s equipment to construct leather satchels. After making 16 prototypes and posting pictures on his website and social media, he was at the point of having to turn down buyers.
Similarly, Mardis’ latest line of leather monocular holders “went out the door” as soon as he could sew them together.
“I couldn’t believe how fast they went,” Mardis said.
“Addictive” is the word Mardis uses to describe his two-hour sessions at The Hive.
“It takes your most basic ideas and just realizes them right off the bat.”
When figuring out the best way to incorporate vinyl, Mardis had to think outside the box to prevent the laser from spewing toxic fumes into the atmosphere.
“I can etch an image on leather with the engraver, and then I can go over to one of the other cutting machines (vinyl cutter) and cut out that exact same image and then overlay the vinyl image over to the leather or onto wood or onto something else,” Mardis said. “There's a moment where I go, ‘Wait a minute, that works with this and that.’”
The Hive continues to add machines and conduct classes and equipment training for the summer months, and Mardis sees no end to this relationship.
Customers can commission a leather pyrography portrait and purchase other items by Mardis at https://jasmardis.com/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.