Lori Rapp will officially begin her tenure as Lewisville ISD’s new superintendent Wednesday after being appointed by the Board of Trustees on Jan. 25.
Rapp will begin her first day as the district’s new leader greeting students at campuses and traveling throughout the district to honor LISD’s teacher of the year finalists. Rapp will continue to make her way across the district throughout her first few months as superintendent, visiting with campus leadership and staff, central administrators and community leaders.
The LISD Board of Trustees worked with a national search firm Walsh-Gallegos, and search consultants Gary Patterson and Karen Rue to identify Rapp as the best candidate to succeed recently-retired Kevin Rogers
Rapp served as deputy superintendent since 2017 before her appointment as superintendent. She began her career in education serving as a math teacher at The Colony High School for eight years. She progressed into an administrative role after serving as a secondary math teacher on special assignment, providing professional learning and instructional support for secondary math teachers. In 2008, she was named director of PreK-12 curriculum, where she served for three years before being named executive director of learning design and support. In 2015, Rapp was selected as the district’s chief learning and teaching officer, overseeing the district’s elementary and secondary curriculum and programs, digital learning, professional learning, special education, and assessment and accountability.
During her tenure in LISD administration, Rapp led a team that accomplished remarkable milestones. She played a role in developing unique learning pathways for students, including the establishment of LISD’s ‘Programs of Choice,’ which includes the LISD Science, Technology, Engineering, Math Academy at the elementary and middle school levels, the Collegiate Academy at TCHS, robust world language programs, the tuition-based Discovery Academy, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.