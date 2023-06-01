A group of Lewisville ISD educators and administrators traveled to the state capitol to meet with elected officials representing the district as the 88th Legislative Session drew to a close in Austin with several key bills pertaining to public education being discussed.
A group of 10 LISD Teacher of the Year winners and LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp presented an opportunity to present real-world information and stories with senators and representatives during the session.
“It is honestly a little surreal that Dr. Rapp asked,” said Donna Friend, Hebron High School English teacher and 2015 Secondary Teacher of the Year winner. “I’m ‘just’ a classroom teacher, doing my job to grow readers and writers to the best of my ability, but what an honor and privilege and opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Peggy Hill, Rockbrook Elementary teacher and 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year, said that it’s important to build relationships with elected officials in order to paint an accurate picture of the public school environment.
“They are making important legislative decisions that have direct impact on public schools, but do not always have first-hand knowledge from the people on the frontlines,” Hill said. “It is important that we build a partnership with them to promote our mission and to be a resource as they make these decisions.”
The LISD educators and administrators began their trip to Austin with a visit to the House of Representatives Gallery, and the group was formally recognized in House Resolution 1421 by Rep. Kronda Thimesch (District 65). Following the recognition, the educators spent time discussing the state of education and legislation being considered with Thimesch, a former member of the LISD Board of Trustees.
“It was extremely informative to see how the legislative process works and to meet face-to-face with all the legislators that represent LISD,” said Curry Goff, 2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year and current assistant principal at Arbor Creek Middle School. “It reminded me that they are humans, just like the rest of us, and they deserve grace and compassion as they navigate the difficult work of making Texans happy. Nevertheless, it reminded me of the importance of sharing our stories so that they know first-hand what is happening in our classrooms. We have to be the voice for our students and our colleagues so that they hear the good that we do every day.”
The group made their rounds through the capitol, expressing the importance of issues surrounding school finance, teacher requirements, curriculum, and standardized testing. They met with Representatives Richard Hayes (District 57), Ben Bumgarner (District 63), Giovanni Capriglione (District 98) and Jared Patterson (District 106) and Senators Tan Parker (District 12) and Drew Springer (District 30).
While many educators and administrators were concerned with the fiscal impact that current legislation is having on public schools, Alexis Miller, 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year from Southridge Elementary, said that the temporal and mental impact on educators is making it increasingly difficult to recruit and retain teachers. She said she hopes that discussing these issues and hearing others share their stories can change the narrative on what educators experience every day.
“Hearing the experience of others affirms that when we (as educators) know our impact in classrooms and beyond classroom walls, we walk differently, and we definitely talk differently,” Miller said. “We are charged to ask ourselves and others ‘Are you in the paint or on the sidelines?’ That mentality influences our impact on students. Our purpose becomes focused, and quite frankly it becomes very personal. I feel blessed to know many passionate educators. This visit was special because there was an unexplainable trust. We trusted one another to tell the story.”
As the day of advocacy drew to a close, nearly every meeting concluded with an invitation for each representative to visit an LISD classroom for a day to get genuine experience of what it is like to be in the classroom.
The following day included a meeting with public education advocacy group Raise Your Hand Texas, spanning an overview of bills that were recently passed or currently being considered, as well as a roundtable discussion of how to become effective advocates and communicators.
“Meeting with Raise Your Hand Texas was a vital experience that educated our team regarding advocacy and what it means to champion public education,” said Bre Manuel, elementary math facilitator and 2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year winner. “We walked away with the tools and resources necessary to cultivate a pro-public education constituency within our district and across the state of Texas.”
Following the conclusion of the trip, the LISD advocacy leaders remain in constant contact, sharing a group text message thread to discuss the status of the legislative session, bills being considered and general day-to-day thoughts on public education. The group has also remained busy planning and coordinating advocacy campaigns alongside fellow educators.
The group recently came back together to speak to the LISD Board of Trustees during their May meeting, sharing their experience and elevating the importance of working together with legislators to promote public school education.
“Everyone is very excited about next steps and moving forward with LISD — we definitely appreciate the opportunity,” said Doug Emery, auto tech teacher at TECC-East and 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year during the meeting. “One of the biggest things that a lot of us learned, me especially, that we talked about with Dr. Rapp was that we have to work with [legislators] as partners. Getting on social media and trying to berate them is not going to do anything, but working together as partners so that we can actually win some hearts and minds and hopefully get that [basic] allotment up. That’s a big goal for us and what we kept steering them back to…”
“We don’t know if we made a big impact during this session, but we’re already preparing for the next session,” Emery continued. “So as soon as they’re out we already have game plans and motives to hopefully make a difference the next time around.”
