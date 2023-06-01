A group of Lewisville ISD educators and administrators traveled to the state capitol to meet with elected officials representing the district as the 88th Legislative Session drew to a close in Austin with several key bills pertaining to public education being discussed.

A group of 10 LISD Teacher of the Year winners and LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp presented an opportunity to present real-world information and stories with senators and representatives during the session.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

