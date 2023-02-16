Marcus head football coach Kevin Atkinson announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday after 31 years as a coach, including 21 as a head coach, said Lewisville ISD chief communications officer Amanda Brim.
The Marauders compiled a 43-22 record in Atkinson's six seasons at the helm with four playoff appearances and back-to-back undefeated district titles in 2019 and 2020.
Atkinson began his coaching career at Marcus before taking jobs at Keller and Denton. He took Denton from a team that rarely makes the playoffs to back-to-back nine-win seasons before returning to Marcus in 2017.
Atkinson has bravely battled Parkinson's disease for the last six years. Marcus honored Atkinson during a pregame ceremony on Nov. 4. The Marauders went 6-5 in his final season as Marcus head coach.
"We are grateful for the six years coach Atkinson spent as head coach," Marcus High School principal Will Skelton said in a press release. "After starting his career as an assistant football coach at Marcus high school in the '90s, the opportunity to finish his career as our head football coach is a storybook ending.
"We’ve experienced great success under his leadership, but more than anything, he taught our student athletes to be young men of character and integrity. He will be missed, and we wish him the very best in his retirement."
