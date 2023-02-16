Kevin Atkinson

Marcus head football coach Kevin Atkinson announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday after spending 31 years as either head coach or assistant coach.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Marcus head football coach Kevin Atkinson announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday after 31 years as a coach, including 21 as a head coach, said Lewisville ISD chief communications officer Amanda Brim.

The Marauders compiled a 43-22 record in Atkinson's six seasons at the helm with four playoff appearances and back-to-back undefeated district titles in 2019 and 2020.

