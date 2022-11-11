In the hours leading up to a Nov. 4 home game for the Marcus football team, head coach Kevin Atkinson thought that the Marauders’ entrance into Marauder Stadium would be like any other game.
Atkinson thought that he would lead his team into the inflatable team helmet and onto the field during pre-game introductions.
But as he walked into the stadium, he realized there was something different about this occasion. Atkinson glanced into the crowd and saw hand-made signs with personal messages to him that showed their support to him as he deals with a medical issue away from the field.
“Marcus Means Family! #Coach A Fight,” one sign read. “Ain’t No Party Like A Coach A Party,” another sign read.
The realization of the moment hit him shortly thereafter. The stadium's public-address announcer detailed Atkinson’s battle with Parkinson’s disease over the speaker system as the Marcus head coach walked onto the field with his wife, Chrissy, son, Colt, and daughter, Abby.
Atkinson said no one had notified him about the announcement nor tipped him off about it, but he greatly appreciated the gesture.
“It was incredible,” he said. “I was completely surprised.”
The symptoms first started five years ago. Atkinson noticed that there was something wrong with his voice and proceeded to visit his primary care physician. But he didn’t think it was anything to do with Parkinson’s.
“He thought that I had a stroke, but it was mild,” he said.
Those symptoms never went away. Atkinson has actually battled Parkinson’s for five years, but it wasn’t until last September when a doctor at UT-Southwestern had officially diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive order that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves
But Atkinson wasn’t discouraged.
“I thought that I’m going to beat it,” he said.
Atkinson said his voice has gotten worse over the last five years but he still moves around normally. He has never had to miss anytime coaching the Marauders, and he plans to continue to remain as Marcus’ head coach for the foreseeable future.
He first broke the news of his diagnosis to his team last year.
“They mean a lot, especially the coaching staff and the players,” Atkinson said. “They keep me feeling good."
The success that Marcus has enjoyed this season has kept Atkinson, as well as everyone else in the program, in a pleasant mood. The Marauders qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Marcus traveled to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last Friday for a bi-district postseason contest against District 5-6A champion Denton Guyer.
The regular season ended in thrilling fashion for the Marauders, with Marcus posting a 28-point third quarter to cruise to a 50-7 rout of Plano East last Friday – the same night that Marcus had honored Atkinson moments before kickoff.
"They executed offensively and defensively and special-teams wise,” Atkinson said. “They were great."
A few days before the game, Atkinson flew to Minnesota for a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic. The clinic performed an MRI and CT scan, he met with a speech pathologist and also had blood work.
The results of those tests will be announced during a Zoom call next week. Atkinson isn’t letting the arrival of those results stress him out.
"I'm taking it day by day,” he said. “If it is Parkinson's, I'm going to be alright with it. It's not a death sentence."
