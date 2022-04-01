In the wake of near tragedy, two new parents are making an effort to save lives.
Nikki and Devon Johnson are encouraging residents in the Lewisville area to donate blood. The couple also aim to raise awareness for medical complications including amnionic fluid embolism (AFE) where blood donations become vital to saving a patient’s life.
Nikki and Devon Johnson went in on Jan. 16 in preparation for the birth of their daughter, Gentry. Nikki said she underwent unforeseen complications after her water broke. She had developed an AFE – a rare but serious condition where fluid and/or material around the fetus entered the mother’s bloodstream. Nikki would become unconscious for 24 hours. She would later learn that she also developed disseminated intervascular coagulopathy causing blood to clot and hemorrhage in the wrong places. The hospital ultimately gave Nikki 31 units of blood products.
“They had said the day all of this happened, Jan. 17, they had more blood available than they had in weeks,” Nikki said. “It's just by a miracle I think they even had to call to get more blood.”
Devon said if it had not been for the blood Medical City Lewisville had on hand, Nikki likely would have died.
“If there was not enough blood in the hospital, or if she had not received blood, it wouldn’t have mattered how healthy or strong she was,” Devon said. “It wouldn't have mattered how good the doctors and nurses were. She would have died. The only saving grace was pretty much receiving blood in the time she did.”
Since Nikki’s recovery, she said nurses and hospital staff have donated blood after hearing her story, and she’s advocating for others to do the same to save potential lives who rely on a blood transfusion.
“I'm forever grateful that they see that and acknowledge it saved my life, and they want to save someone else's life. As soon as I'm able, I plan to donate blood myself,” Nikki said.
The hospital currently has two blood drives set up that Devon and Nikki plan to promote. One is scheduled for April 22, and the other for June 24. One of the drives will be in Nikki’s name to raise awareness for AFE.
The Red Cross bus will be located in the hospital’s parking lot at 500 West Main Street from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Community members may sign-up to donate online using the sponsor code MedicalCity at rcblood.org/3NqFRzX or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
