Lewisville Profile 1030.jpeg
Courtesy of Amy Wells

Amy Wells is the Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful and this October marks her 18th year with the organization. When she’s not working, Wells has interests in paleontology, reading science fiction, and crafts.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments