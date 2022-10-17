Lewisville Profile 1016.jpeg
Courtesy of Berenice Mendez

Berenice Mendez is an insurance agent who works in Old Town Lewisville, choosing the area because she wanted to be in a place where she could utilize her Spanish and make an impact in the Hispanic community there. 

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments