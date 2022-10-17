Berenice Mendez is an insurance agent who works in Old Town Lewisville, choosing the area because she wanted to be in a place where she could utilize her Spanish and make an impact in the Hispanic community there.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m originally from El Paso, Texas, where I obtained my bachelor of arts degree in business marketing from the University of Texas at El Paso as a first-generation college graduate. I am married to my high school sweetheart, Danny, who recently joined my team. We are proud parents of our seven-year-old boy Ian and currently expecting a baby girl in November
How did you find yourself in Lewisville?
I have been in the DFW area for 11 years now. When I started doing my market research for my agency business plan, I knew I wanted to be in an area where my Spanish could be utilized and would make an impact within the Hispanic community. Lewisville was on that list and I knew it in my heart this was where God was calling me to serve.
What are you passionate about?
Helping others and empowering people! Everyone has a calling in life and mine is to love people and empower them to live a life they were called for. I thrive in serving others, sharing my story to encourage.
How did you know being an insurance agent was something you wanted to pursue?
At 19 years old I began my career in the insurance industry and quickly realized the need for more Spanish speaking agents. This passion for making resources available to our Spanish-speaking community around the importance and value of insurance is what led a 10-year development plan to open my own agency one day. Now, I am proud to serve all customers including Spanish speakers by educating them on the options available and empowering them to make informed decisions that will not only protect their loved ones today, but leave a legacy through generational wealth.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
“Growth Mindset” and “The Road Back to You: An Enneagram Journey to Self-Discovery;” I’ve learned so much about myself through these and have been able to implement them over the years in my everyday life.
Who or what inspires you?
God. My faith drives every aspect of my life from my family, relationships and business.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Getting to meet new people every day and foster relationships with current customers. I love the ability to create an environment and culture within our agency that makes people fall in love with us. Our customers become family and there is nothing more rewarding than knowing we are taking care of them for when the unexpected happens.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spending time with family and friends, we are very community driven and we love to host people at our house all the time for some food and fellowship time.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
Since the move of our agency to Old Town, we’ve fallen in love with the area. I love the people, community, restaurants and shopping here. There is a charm and sense of small town to this area that makes you want to come back.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be an insurance agent?
I would encourage them to do it if they have a heart for helping others. Insurance can be complicated and scary for most consumers and the industry needs agents who can help simplify it to ensure customers are empowered to make informed decisions.
