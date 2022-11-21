Carolyn Martinez is one of the instructors for Yoga in the Plaza in Lewisville and is also an instructor at Blue Anjou Yoga Studio in Lewisville. When she’s not doing yoga, you can find Martinez spending time outdoors.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Hi! My name is Carolyn Martinez. My husband and I have lived in North Texas for 14 years. We are from Colorado. We are empty-nesters with three grown children. I have a business degree and have experienced a wide variety of awesome jobs over the years including working in insurance, banking, elementary education, and gymnastics instruction. I currently teach yoga, water aerobics, and senior fitness classes.
How long have you been teaching Yoga in the Plaza?
I’ve been teaching Lewisville’s Yoga in the Plaza since 2017, the year it began and the year I received my 200RYT Yoga Instructor certification.
What are you passionate about?
I grew up camping, hiking, fishing, skiing, running, tumbling, dancing, cheering, and appreciating the great outdoors! I believe nature connects us to the earth, to each other, and to ourselves. Yoga also connects and unites our mind, body, and spirit through breath, movement, and meditation. “Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” Bhagavad Gita
How did you find yourself working at Blue Anjou Yoga Studio?
It is my enthusiasm for fitness, nature, and creating connections that drew me to yoga years ago. The day I walked into Blue Anjou to take my first class there I immediately knew I had found my yoga home. Blue Anjou is warm, inviting, inclusive, friendly, and a place where you can easily connect with others and with yourself.
What is your favorite part about teaching Yoga in the Plaza?
Blue Anjou partnering with the City of Lewisville for Yoga in the Plaza is the perfect match! I absolutely love being outdoors, breathing in the fresh air, listening to the birds, feeling the breeze on my skin, and gazing at blue skies and shining moons. What a great community offering!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
Wayne Ferguson Plaza is my favorite spot in Lewisville. Open space, community events, and concerts…what’s not to love!
What do you like to do in your free time?
When I’m not teaching I enjoy spending time with family and friends, reading, running, hiking, traveling, and, as all my students know, going to concerts! I’m a huge music fan and believe a great playlist enhances and motivates your yoga practice, all fitness endeavors, and life in general!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
