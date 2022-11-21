Lewisville Profile 1120.png
Courtesy of Carolyn Martinez

Carolyn Martinez is one of the instructors for Yoga in the Plaza in Lewisville and is also an instructor at Blue Anjou Yoga Studio in Lewisville. When she’s not doing yoga, you can find Martinez spending time outdoors.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments