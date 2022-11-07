Chuck Hendrickson has been involved with the Visual Art League of Lewisville since the 1990s and when he first joined, he was inspired by the community of artists in VAL. He is also recently retired from working for the Environmental Protection Agency and has interests in traveling, painting, the environment, faith and family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My friends call me Chuck. My wife and I have lived in Lewisville/Flower Mound for the past 30 years. We have three grown children and six grandkids. I have degrees in Geology and am recently retired from a long career with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The long hair you see in my photo is new — a pandemic/retirement/artsy thing.
What do you do in your role as President of the Visual Art League of Lewisville?
I am mainly Coordination Central for VAL, often the go-to person for questions and issues, but we have officers, committee chairs and their volunteers that get most things done. I also run the board meetings and monthly member meetings.
How did you originally get involved in the Visual Art League of Lewisville?
I found out about VAL in the mid-1990s, soon after moving here. The group’s meetings and activities gave me some much-needed inspiration to develop my creativity and artistic talents. I’ve been on the board for many years.
What kind of art do you like to do?
I paint in either watercolor or acrylics. I also do some drawings. I usually create realistic art, sometimes with a twist. My subjects vary, from portraits to landscapes, flowers, animals, and crystals. I tend toward strong colors and/or contrast.
What are you passionate about?
I suppose that would be family, environment, faith, and art. The first three show up in my art. I really love my kids and grandkids. Painting has been in there for three decades now and I enjoy singing in our church choir.
Who or what inspires you?
Although I can be a real homebody, I do love to travel. There are so many inspiring places and sights to be seen! We take a lot of photos on our trips. I hope to paint some more of those memories.
Besides art, what do you like to do in your free time?
I’ve always been a do-it-yourselfer. So I constantly have a list of projects to do around the house and in the yard. Visiting my scattered kids & grandkids is a favorite priority. And now that I’ve retired and the pandemic is only simmering, we’re trying to get in the traveling that we’ve always wanted to do.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be an artist?
Believe in yourself and your potential. Learn to draw. Keep at your art. Even if your art doesn’t turn out the way you wanted, it has its own beauty and has lessons for your future art. Hang out with other artists; you can inspire, teach, and motivate each other.
What is your favorite part about being in the Visual Art League of Lewisville?
It’s the people, really. Getting to know this community of artists, sharing tips and trials, supporting each other.
How did you know art was something you wanted to pursue?
My mom was an oil painter and I grew up with her art around the house. So artwork was not a foreign thing to me. But I was more of an academic, a science and math student. Still, a creative part of me exerted itself from time to time through drawings, then painting. Something would get in my head that I just had to express.
