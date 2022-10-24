Cynthia Dearnbarger is a small business owner in Old Town Lewisville, starting a business to help fuel her passion for people and flowers. She opened Flourish Flowers and Gifts in 2017 to bring unique floral arrangements and niche gifts to the town.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Roswell, New Mexico, home of Area 51 and all of its aliens, LOL. I am a wife, mom, grandma (Lita is my name), small business owner and love flowers and people. I live here in Old Town Lewisville and love everything about it.
What is your favorite part about working in Lewisville?
Living so close to work definitely has its benefits but my favorite part about working in Lewisville is the people, the culture and love for one another.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I really didn't..."it" found me. I have always loved flowers but as my children began to leave the nest I found myself looking for something to do! Once I began the journey, there was no turning back.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
My favorite place other than my shop would be at Wayne Ferguson Plaza with my husband and grandson with a coffee from The Perc and of course a sweet treat! We also LOVE the Old Town Winehouse, we spend almost every Wednesday night there for dinner!
Who or what inspires you?
I find myself being inspired by people who are willing to take risks...to just do it and take on a challenge.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about people and flowers. I truly believe that we have an opportunity to change someone's day by a simple look in the eye, a smile or just a friendly conversation. I never want to miss an opportunity to show love and kindness to someone. And flowers....that should speak for itself!
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
My favorite book would be The Bible, my grandma used to tell me why would you read anything else other than The Bible, there's romance, heartache, murders, and everything else most books have in them! I don't have a ton of time to read so I listen to a ton of books! Right now, I am listening to “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen, “Called to Create” by Jordan Raynor and “More Myself” by Alicia Keys. My favorite movies are “Practical Magic,” “Coco (yes, the Disney Film),” “Bring It On” and “Now and Then”
What is your favorite memory from being a business owner?
My favorite memory would be starting out and opening our shop in June 2017....there is so much time, energy and your life that takes being a small business owner but seeing it actually come to fruition is so magical and dreamy. To the point that you want and hope everyone you know is able to experience like that as well!
What do you like to do in your free time?
100% family time...well, any chance I get to be with my grandson, I will take the opportunity!
What advice do you have for someone who wants to own a business?
Just take one small step at a time. Have a big faith to know that if God brought you to it then He will bring you through it!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
