Denny Mosseller has lived in the area for 44 years, spending his time volunteering, traveling and spending time with family. He is dedicated to the community through helping those who are disadvantaged and helping others realize their dreams.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am originally from North Carolina but have lived in the Carrollton/Lewisville area for 44 years now. I was an Air Force pilot for six years and then spent 36 years with Southwest Airlines as a captain. I retired from Southwest in 2014. My wife, Kay Kay, and I now live in Lewisville.
What are your hobbies?
Thankfully, I have a lot of interests including golf, bicycling, hunting, fishing, snow skiing and traveling with my wife of 51 years, Kay Kay. We also get to spend a good deal of family time with our son and his family in Celina, Texas.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I love historical fiction books that create a compelling storyline but are based on actual events such as “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan. “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Shawshank Redemption” are my two favorite all-time movies.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I love riding my bike on different trails in the Lewisville area, playing golf at the Lake Park course or kayaking on the lake itself.
How did you find yourself volunteering at The Storehouse?
About seven years ago I met a fellow Castle Hills neighbor who invited me to come volunteer at the Seven Loaves Food Pantry (now one of four programs of The Storehouse), located on the campus of St. Andrew United Methodist Church. My wife and I both began volunteering on various days but mostly helping to distribute food to our neighbors (what The Storehouse calls those we serve) on Thursdays. We both quickly came to love working there, and as the operation grew into The Storehouse of Collin County, we have continued to enjoy working with all our volunteer friends and our neighbors.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by anyone who can overcome challenges of any sort with grace, humility, courage and determination.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about helping those who are disadvantaged economically, socially or physically to better their lives and to realize their dreams in our great country.
What is your favorite memory from volunteering at The Storehouse?
I have had so many rewarding and fun experiences at The Storehouse that it would be difficult to share them all, but perhaps my favorite memory happened this past August when our English as a Second Language students graduated from a summer pilot program at The Academy, a new education program that is one of our four focus areas for The Storehouse. The Academy offers job, language, and life skills training through The Storehouse and other educational providers. To watch the joy, pride and happiness in those students from six countries, including Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, Cuba, was so inspiring. To know that they are gaining the skills needed to begin new lives in the United States was absolutely indescribable.
Why is The Storehouse so important to the surrounding community?
The mission of The Storehouse of Collin County is to “feed, clothe, and care as neighbors in one community.” The Storehouse of Collin County has grown into an organization that provides food, clothing, a neighbor care program providing counseling and case management, and an education program offering job, language, and life skills training. By caring holistically for the neighbors, The Storehouse provides the best opportunity for them to be success.
