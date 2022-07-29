Since 1989, Gary Henderson has called Denton County home. For over a decade, Henderson has served as the president and CEO of United Way of Denton County.
The nonprofit provides services across the county including Lewisville, Carrollton, The Colony, Flower Mound and Highland Village.
“United Ways are a unique host of nonprofits. A typical nonprofit provides a specific direct service under their organization’s mission and we would call that maybe a microfocus or direct service organization,” Henderson said. “United Ways take a look at the community as a whole and we look at the gaps in services and we look at some of the barriers whether their system barriers or resource barriers to meet the overall needs of the community so we call that work macro work.”
For his entire professional career, Henderson has been involved with the nonprofit starting out as a donor in the 1980s.
“I started my professional career at Price Waterhouse, now Price Waterhouse Cooper, as a management consultant and that led me to Bank of America. I was a senior vice president and from there I made a pretty substantial career change into nonprofit management. I became CEO of Communities and Schools in North Texas here in Denton County in 2003 and was with that nonprofit and (led) that nonprofit until 2011,” Henderson said.
Since joining as president and CEO of United Way of Denton County in June 2011, Henderson has led a variety of teams.
“Teams that are responsible for raising funds and teams that are responsible for building programs and services and partnerships with nonprofits across the county that improve and transform lives,” said Henderson. “And we generally work in the area of children and families, mental health, housing and homelessness and veterans. And really when you break it down, we’re focused on education, financial stability and health and mental health for persons in our community.”
Through United Way of Denton County, Henderson works to collaborate and coordinate with cross sector groups in the area to help provide the services the community is lacking.
“Texas Workforce commission, Texas Workforce solutions, community colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, employers, other professionals and in that cross-sector collaboration from our own unique perspectives that we represent, we begin to identify the barriers and obstacles for improving services and serving larger numbers of persons,” Henderson said. “So the Texas workforce example, in the mental health domain, we would recognize that Denton County is one of the lowest funded counties in the state and Texas is one of the lowest funded states in the country for mental health services and we would ask the question ‘what services are missing, are they coordinated, how do we build a system where one in five people of Denton County who will experience a mental health issue will actually get connected to mental health services opposed to get caught up in the criminal justice system and end up in the county jail?’
Continued Henderson, "Because our data tells us that the Denton County Jail is the largest provider of mental health services. So, we’re a nonprofit, United Way, that looks at data at a county level, services at a county level and we ask questions like ‘is this working effectively and equitably for all persons in need in our community and if not why?… how can we work together, how can we facilitate collaborative groups across sectors to effect change in these critical areas.”
These nonprofit partners are imperative to thousands of lives in Denton County, Henderson said.
“Oftentimes, and I’ve described some of these scenarios in mental health and workforce, oftentimes the effectiveness of their work is compromised because of the poor systems they’re asked to do their work at," he said. I think it’s really critical that a local United Way, and for us United Way of Denton County, that we remove as many obstacles for our local nonprofits so together we can get every resident of our county the opportunity for thriving life.”
Henderson said that he loves his position which allows him to meet “so many people across the county in so many walks of life.”
“I just think it's so interesting to get to build relationships with people who can make a difference, through personal philanthropy, but also with elected officials who have the passion for public service and want to make our community a great place to live,” Henderson said. “But I also feel blessed to get to work with people who are at a place in their lives that should only be temporary and we get to be a part of their lives to help them move to that thriving, self-sufficient state that they want to be in and we want for them to be in.”
