Since joining as president and CEO of United Way of Denton County in June 2011, Gary Henderson (pictured at far left in this donation photo) has led a variety of teams. “Teams that are responsible for raising funds and teams that are responsible for building programs and services and partnerships with nonprofits across the county that improve and transform lives,” said Henderson. “And we generally work in the area of children and families, mental health, housing and homelessness and veterans. And really when you break it down we’re focused on education, financial stability and health and mental health for persons in our community.”

Since 1989, Gary Henderson has called Denton County home. For over a decade, Henderson has served as the president and CEO of United Way of Denton County.

The nonprofit provides services across the county including Lewisville, Carrollton, The Colony, Flower Mound and Highland Village.

Gary Henderson, CEO of the United Way of Denton County
