Hannah Pascual is the new Head Director of the Lewisville High School Farmerette Drill Team. She was previously the Assistant Director of the Hebron High School Silver Wings. Before teaching drill teams, Pascual danced professionally for the Dallas Wings Flight Crew and cheered with the Allen Americans Ice Angels ECHL team.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I remember being a freshman in high school and thinking that getting to teach dance for a living would be the coolest thing ever. But admittedly, I never thought it was a possibility for me because I got into dance later in life. It wasn’t until I was in college that I got a call asking me to teach for a nonprofit program that I even considered it, and after my first year I knew for sure this was the career for me.
What is your favorite part about working for LISD?
The people! I have been so grateful for the amount of support and wisdom that is around me. My colleagues and administrators have all been enthusiastic about supporting me to be successful for my students.
What are you most excited for when it comes to your new role?
The Farmerettes have such a long history in the community and I’m so excited to get out there with the team and strengthen the legacy that I’m inheriting!
What are you passionate about?
I would not be here today without the nurturing and inspiring spaces that my dance educators and directors provided for me, so my passion is truly in trying to provide that for my students.
Who or what inspires you?
My students and my colleagues are a constant inspiration and motivation for me to continue to grow as an educator and be someone worth following as a director.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in North Texas?
Old Town Lewisville is so charming and there’s always community events, so I love going to small businesses and park events.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I still love dancing and have been fortunate to dance professionally. I was a member of the Dallas Wings Flight Crew, the dance team for the WNBA Dallas Wings, and have also cheered with the Allen Americans Ice Angels ECHL team.
