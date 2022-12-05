Lauren Davidson is a librarian at the Lewisville Public Library who spends her time creating programs, participating in outreach, and connecting with patrons. When she’s not at the library, Davidson can be found dancing, reading, or frequenting places that Lewisville has to offer.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Lauren and I live in Denton. I am originally from California (I know, sorry). I started working at the Lewisville library in September.
What do you do in your role as a bilingual librarian for the Lewisville Public Library?
As a librarian, I assist individuals in acquiring information while also building and advancing the community. As the bilingual librarian, I am the liaison between Spanish-speaking patrons and the library. Although I primarily work with Youth Services, I also work with other staff to create and implement Spanish services and programs for all ages, participate in outreach, and curate the library collection for adults, teens, and children who primarily speak languages other than English. My role allows me to connect to these patrons by making them feel a greater sense of belonging, while also making information more accessible.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of the job is getting to work with the children, whether it is answering questions, talking to them about books, dancing around the room during story time, or putting on programs and events.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
I am innately altruistic and have always been passionate about helping people. As an undergraduate, I was working in the library to help pay for my degree, and I realized I was helping people every single day. My love for reading and writing and my desire to provide information and resources to communities helped solidify my desire to pursue Librarianship.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I am new to the Lewisville community, so I have the advantage of being able to explore everything Lewisville has to offer for the very first time. I have been frequenting the Electric Cowboy to learn how to two-step, I like doing my workouts at Thrive, I love walking and eating around Old Town, and of course, I love the Library. There are so many fun programs frequently happening for kids and adults there!
What are some of your favorite books?
“Catch 22” because it showed me that some things are just ridiculous, but it always helps to laugh a little, even when times are rough. “Around the World in 80 Days” because it showed me that adventure is out there, and “Harry Potter” because it got me to believe in magic.
Who or what inspires you?
My mom inspires me. She left Mexico and all of her family and friends and came to the United States so my brother and I could have a better life. My mom loves me so ferociously, she would do anything for me, and she shows me that. Parents in general inspire me, how they do so much every day while also raising their children, feeding them, interacting with them, making Doctor’s appointments, going to sport’s games, etc. etc. Parents really are super.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about making a difference. I want to live in a world where I feel like what I am doing matters, where I can make people feel safe, and welcome, and loved. I feel like if I help even one person, then I have accomplished my goals.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a librarian?
Being a librarian doesn’t just mean loving books. Yes, librarians do love books, but I think many people don’t know that being a librarian largely consists of working with people, not just books. In any profession, not just Librarianship, you need to be willing to learn new things, adapt, and grow. We are constantly needing to learn new things about policies, the community, popular books, etc. Another big thing to know is that it is important to embrace failure and disappointment. One might spend hours planning a program that nobody attends. Acknowledge the disappointment, learn from it, and move on. When planning so many events, not everything will be a success, but it is important to keep going and keep planning.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my spare time I like to dance, read, play board games, travel, spend time with loved ones, watch TV shows and movies, and shop (especially at thrift stores). I just started to learn how to rollerskate, so I may be frequenting the Interskate Roller rink on Sunday nights every once in a while.
