Rachel Joy is the Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective in Lewisville. She is dedicated to making an impact in the community and loves all things creative.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Rachel Joy. I am a wife and mom to four children. I love creatively and intentionally helping people discover their identity, gifting and purpose. I love all things creative and all things people!
What are the Sparrow Collective entities?
Sparrow is a nonprofit located in the heart of Old Town Lewisville. Our three-entity model seeks to make an impact in the community through Sparrow Collective, Sparrow & Co. and Sparrow on Main. Sparrow Collective helps women discover their significance by helping them understand their identity, gifting and purpose. We create content, workshops and restorative programs specifically designed for all women, including women in difficult circumstances to live out their purpose. Sparrow & Co. curates local and global goods that empower women and communities. Sparrow on Main is a modern event venue set in the 1920s restored Huffines building. One hundred percent of the net proceeds of events in the space are given back to support and empower the community.
Where are you from?
I moved around a lot growing up but I graduated from a high school in the Houston area, then went to Texas A&M where I met my husband, Trevor. After college, we settled in the Lewisville area and have lived here for about 15 years now.
What is your favorite part about Lewisville?
I love the stories of the people that make up Lewisville — each coming from different backgrounds united together to make up the community here. I love Old Town Lewisville in particular because not only are there great restaurants and places to shop, there is an emphasis on community through city-wide events and more. Old Town makes a large city feel like a small town.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I love to host people in my home alongside my family, travel, and write.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about people living with purpose — using their passions, talents and gifting for the benefit of the community as a whole.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by others stories, specifically ones where an obstacle has been overcome and true beauty is found and valued. I think we can all relate to that! I am inspired by creative endeavors whether that be through writing, art, design or music.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is the people we get to serve through all three entities alongside my teammates. Whether it is an event we are hosting, a product we are telling the story behind, or a restorative workshop, I love intentionally connecting with people and empowering others to live out their identity, gifting and purpose.
How do you make an impact in the Lewisville community?
Sparrow makes an impact in the community by empowering others to live with purpose, shop with purpose and celebrate with purpose for the betterment of the community.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I love creatively connecting with others and catalyzing them into their purpose. I am so grateful that a million little and big miracles came together so that we could form the Sparrow entities and catalyze others to live with purpose. It is truly one of my greatest joys.
