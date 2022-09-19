Leader profile 918.jpeg
Photo courtesy of Rachel Joy

Rachel Joy is the Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective in Lewisville. She is dedicated to making an impact in the community and loves all things creative.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments