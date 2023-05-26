Each Saturday in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, the community can find live artists creating art in various forms as part of the city’s Art Pop-ups in the Plaza.
Art Pop-ups in the Plaza features one artist who will be demonstrating live art making in their format of choice. Art forms may include painting, music performance, 3-dimensional works, sketching, art-trading card creation, spoken word, and more.
Here are the artists being featured this year:
Kalika Antao
Kalika Antao was born and raised in India and is a retired healthcare executive and self-taught artist. She spends her time in her art studio at home and volunteering.
“I have always been passionate about art,” Antao said. “I remember as a young girl drawing, sketching with charcoal and colored pencils, then painting some watercolor botanicals. I even entered some art competitions.”
Antao had dreamed of acquiring an art education and pursuing a fine arts profession, but was discouraged from this and dedicated her days to nursing and as a healthcare executive. Since retiring, her passion for art has rekindled through researching, learning, and exploring painting in various media.
As a self-taught artist, Antao enjoys painting landscapes and abstracts. Her preferred medium is oil, but enjoys acrylics and is learning gouache.
“My visions of landscapes, floral compositions and abstract paintings are drawn from my world travels and experiences at home,” Antao said. “I love to share fascinating stories about my inspirations. My art fulfills a deep sense of accomplishment and personal joy that I like to share with others.”
This was Antao’s second time participating in Art Pop-ups in the Plaza and she said her favorite part was meeting and engaging with the people, children, and families that walk by to enjoy the beauty and landscape the plaza has to offer.
“I find my inspiration in the beauty of nature all around us,” she said. “My eye catches unusual places of beauty where nuances of light and shadow dance in ordinary situations. I enjoy presenting my audiences with small miracles around us that some of us might miss.”
Antao has exhibited her work in numerous professional galleries including presenting solo exhibits. She currently has 12 abstract paintings on display in a solo show at the Collin College Technical Center Library and her artwork has won first place in a recent exhibit in Plano, as well as second place and honorable mention in Coppell.
“I am a firm believer in giving back,” she said. “I have donated my art to art related and healthcare foundations and have taught art classes in a shelter for homeless teenagers.”
Antao participated in Art Pop-ups in the Plaza on Saturday, May 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Darla Bostick
Darla Bostick lives in Denton and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Texas Tech University. Since graduating, she has been involved in the arts as an art educator in several states and has traveled to over 75 countries.
Her love for travel initiated her annual Art Adventures Abroad where she takes small groups with her to learn how to record images through photography, sketches and painting as they create a fun travel journal. She has twice served as President of the Society of Watercolor Artists in Fort Worth from 2010-2014 and again from 2020-2022, and has earned signature status in several art associations nationally.
Bostick has participated in Art Pop-Ups in the Plaza once before in 2021, and she said she loved visiting with the people who came by.
“One lady brought a chair and sketchpad and worked alongside me,” Bostick recalled.
In her personal work, Bostick finds the greatest challenge and satisfaction in watercolors and photography. Her love of travel is evidenced primarily in her photographic images, which later inspire paintings in watercolor or mixed media.
Bostick has been involved in the public art works of Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Lewisville, Southlake, Frisco, Denton, San Marcos, and Washington D.C. Her projects can be found under the Public Art Projects tab on her website at www.darlabostick.com.
Bostick participated in Art Pop-ups in the Plaza on Saturday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Diane Wright
Diane Wright was born and raised in Michigan, brought to Texas by her husband’s career and currently residing in Flower Mound.
She attended Kendall School of Design (now Kendall College of Design) and studied design and illustration, going on to work at an ad agency as a graphic designer and later as an art director. Wright said she always enjoyed art classes as a child and after high school, decided to pursue a career in advertising design.
“Another aspect of this career choice was the freedom to work for yourself, which I later did when my husband and I decided to start a family,” Wright said. “An office/studio in our basement was where I created advertising for a list of local small businesses.”
Wright has been a member of the Visual Art League of Lewisville for many years and through this organization, was able to be a pop-up artist for the city of Lewisville. She has participated in Art Pop-Ups in the Plaza twice in the past and has illustrated a children's books, which she shares with passersby.
“I've explored many art forms, including oil portraits, color pencil drawings and 3D wall art,” Wright said. “Through the Visual Art League I've been able to overcome my fear of working in watercolor which is now my preferred medium combined with color pencil.”
Most recently, Wright can be found creating art of family members’ homes and friends’ pets. She is currently being inspired to create art by famous quotes and by the beauty of Flower Mound.
Bostick will participate in Art Pop-ups in the Plaza for a third time on Saturday, June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Steven Rodriguez
Steven Rodriguez is involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, which has helped him build his art reputation.
Rodriguez was featured in the Lewisville Leader last year for his work in Flower Mound on a traffic signal box on the corner of Old Settlers Road and McKamy Creek Road. He was one of three winners of the 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project.
Rodriguez will participate in Art Pop-ups in the Plaza on Saturday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
