Each Saturday in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, the community can find live artists creating art in various forms as part of the city’s Art Pop-ups in the Plaza.

Art Pop-ups in the Plaza features one artist who will be demonstrating live art making in their format of choice. Art forms may include painting, music performance, 3-dimensional works, sketching, art-trading card creation, spoken word, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

