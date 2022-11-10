Audrey Green-Redier

Pilates instructor Audrey Green-Redier in her fully-equipped studio space in Lewisville. 

 Courtesy of Audrey Green-Redier

Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had.

Green-Redier is the owner of Pilates in the City, and every Thursday she teaches fundamentals of Pilates to anyone who is interested. The classes focus on deepening the practice, developing strength, grace, and core.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

