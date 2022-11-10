Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had.
Green-Redier is the owner of Pilates in the City, and every Thursday she teaches fundamentals of Pilates to anyone who is interested. The classes focus on deepening the practice, developing strength, grace, and core.
“Just watching people’s mind-body connections and seeing them able to get better with themselves and in their movements, it's very beneficial to me and being able to share that with others is the greatest joy that I receive from the work,” Green-Redier said.
Before becoming a Pilates instructor, she traveled the world, used to be a gymnast, and was previously a hairstylist. With these careers came a lot of pain and she said she decided to move back to the U.S. and pursue health, wellness and fitness, which is when she discovered Pilates.
“I went to Pilates and immediately I felt better,” she said. “So, I just decided I was going to have to change careers and I became a Pilates instructor.”
Green-Redier said she is a fairly energetic person and Pilates has helped her focus on not only her mental health, but physical health too.
She moved to Lewisville to be closer to her family, which includes her sister, mother, niece and nephew.
Pilates in the Plaza was started five years ago when Green-Redier met someone from the city who worked with her to start teaching Pilates classes in Wayne Ferguson Plaza. The classes are part of the City of Lewisville 2025 Plan.
“While I was building my personal clientele — my business name is Pilates in the City — I started teaching Pilates in the Plaza and now that’s been five years,” Green-Redier said.
Green-Redier opened up her Pilates business in the spring of 2019 in Old Town Lewisville, but had to close it during the lockdown a year later. Since then, she has opened a private, fully-equipped studio space at her residence in Lewisville where she has been happily teaching since 2020.
She said her favorite class to teach during the week is Pilates in the Plaza since it is outside, which is great for mental health and relaxation, she said.
Pilates in the Plaza is likely to continue for years to come and Green-Redier said she’ll continue teaching for “as long as they’ll have me.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
