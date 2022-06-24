Lewisville ISD has hired three new principals for Central and Garden Ridge Elementary, as well as Lewisville High School Killough.
Here are Lewisville ISD’s three new principals:
Shaunna Buck
Shaunna Buck will be the new principal of Central Elementary. Buck currently serves as an assistant principal at Southridge Elementary, a position she has held for five years.
“I am thrilled to join the Cowboy family as the new principal at Central Elementary,” Ms. Buck said. “I look forward to serving the students, staff, families and community while continuing to build a love for learning for the students at Central.”
Buck is entering her 22nd year in public education, with the last 20 years having been right here in LISD. She began teaching fourth grade at Gunter Elementary in 2001 before she joined LISD in 2002 as a teacher at Durham Middle School. In 2011, Buck moved to campus administration as an assistant principal at Durham and later Southridge Elementary in 2017 where she has been ever since.
“Ms. Buck is a passionate and student-focused leader,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “I’m confident the students and staff of Central Elementary will continue to excel under her leadership.”
Buck received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Arts in Elementary Education, both from Austin College.
Lindsay McLennan
Lindsay McLennan is slated to become the new principal of Lewisville High School Killough. McLennan currently serves as an associate principal at The Colony High School.
“I am humbled and honored to return to the Farmer family as the new principal at LHS Killough,” Ms. McLennan said. “I look forward to serving the students, staff, families and community while continuing to build a love for learning for our students.”
McLennan is entering her 21st year in public education, with the last 11 years having been right here in LISD. McLennan taught English at Little Elm High School from 2002-09 before she moved into campus administration as an assistant principal at LEHS. She began her tenure in LISD at LHS Killough as an assistant principal from 2011-15 and then spent a year as a safety and security coordinator for LISD. In 2016, McLennan returned to campus administration, spending the last six years at The Colony High School as assistant and then associate principal. She was the recipient of the 2020 LISD Assistant Principal of the Year award and the 2009 Little Elm High School Teacher of the Year award.
“Ms. McLennan is an enthusiastic and student-dedicated leader,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “I’m certain the students and staff at LHS Killough will continue to thrive under her leadership.”
McLennan received her Bachelor of Science in Literature with a minor in Psychology and Secondary Education from the University of North Texas and a Master’s of Education Administration from Concordia University in Austin.
April Kenely
April Kenely has been selected as the new principal of Garden Ridge Elementary. Kenely currently serves as assistant principal of Anderson Elementary in Allen ISD.
“I am honored to join my neighboring district of Lewisville ISD as the new principal at Garden Ridge Elementary,” Kenely said. “I look forward to continuing to build a love for learning for the students in this wonderful community.”
Kenely began her career in public education in 1996 as a first-grade teacher in Lakewood, Washington, teaching various elementary grade levels before moving to Allen, Texas in 2004. She joined Frisco ISD in 2009 and taught first, second and third grade before moving to Richardson ISD as a campus reading specialist and instructional coach. In 2017, she joined campus administration at Anderson Elementary in Allen ISD.
“I look forward to watching Garden Ridge continue to grow under Kenely’s leadership,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “I know she will be a great champion for the Gator community.”
Kenely received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Portland, her Masters of Education from the University of Washington and Principal Certification from Lamar University.
