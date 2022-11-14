Zach Moore was born and raised in Lewisville and is a big advocate of the city, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Moore followed his passion in leadership and pursued a career in business and finds enjoyment in providing teachable moments for those in his life.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and bred in Lewisville! We lived in Old Town early on where I attended College Street Elementary and eventually became an LHS graduate in 2003. I had three sisters graduate from LHS as well. I was on the LHS Bell Crew which led me to pursue Collegiate Coed Cheerleading at Midwestern State University. This is where I met my wife, Mandi Moore! We have been married for 10 years and currently reside in Highland Village with our children, Maddox & Mia.
What do you do in your role as a local business owner in Old Town Lewisville?
I wear a lot of hats! I own and operate multiple businesses, all located in Old Town Lewisville. 'The Mill Street House' is a small event space that hosts various types of groups and gatherings. Repeat Realty is a Real Estate Brokerage where I manage 40 hard-working Realtors (many of whom are also Lewisville and other local HS graduates). I am also a part-owner in a local sign shop which is conveniently named 'Old Town Sign Company!' We produce and install the signage for many of the local businesses in the area. I am a huge advocate for the Old Town area so deciding to plant our business here was an easy one for me.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I knew early on in life that I did not want the stereotypical 9-to-5 desk job. My dad worked so hard to provide for us but never missed a school program or ball game. This inspired me to want the same type of routine for my family. And I realized my ability to lead others at an early age. Whether in my friend groups, as a team captain, in Student Council, etc, I've always wanted to be in the room where the decisions are made. I gained so much from helping and encouraging others and this led me to pursue a business management degree and become an entrepreneur. I remember being very lost and confused at age 18 when we were told we had to decide on our career path. So instead of choosing a career, I followed my passion and desire to manage people and trusted God to take it from there!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
Old Town! We love dining and shopping on Main Street and attending the many events offered by the city, especially Western Days! I have fond memories of playing youth sports at Lake Park and attending Western Days and the rodeo. The Old Town area is so special and unique and I have a lot of pride in the area. Aside from Old Town, we spend a lot of time on Lake Lewisville in the summer.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Strangely, the flexibility and spontaneity. I am always busy with something, but I can also turn it off whenever I need to. Selling real estate in the area I grew up in is awesome, I love it. I know the streets like the back of my hand and having a construction background really sets me apart. When I'm not working with my own clients, I am managing our amazing team of Realtors. They come to me for guidance and I take it upon myself to encourage and lead them to the success that they desire. Fortunately, I have the help of my wife and others with The Mill Street House. She keeps things organized and I enjoy watching the business succeed with her in charge. I also find great joy when involving the kids in our business and finding teachable moments that could lead them to become business owners one day.
What are you passionate about?
Of course, I REALLY love working. Not ashamed! But my family is my passion. I love watching my kids grow up. They are so beautiful and talented and make me incredibly proud. My wife is my biggest cheerleader and gives me the confidence I need to stay positive. Together, they are the fuel I need to get through a tough week.
Who or what inspires you?
This may seem vague, but I am inspired by everyone who gets up in the morning and WORKS! I am so encouraged by others who refuse to give up. I love hustle and hate excuses. I seek people out in life that push me to be better and I surround myself with this environment. I have some close friends who have helped guide me to where I am today and I continue to be inspired by the success of others.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a local business owner?
DO IT! Weigh the risk versus reward and if you determine that you could recover from the 'worst-case scenario' then you must go for it! Literally, whatever it is that you aspire to do, it's better to try and fail than to live life wondering if you would have succeeded. There are so many creative people in our world and everyone deserves their chance. I wish we were taught with more motivation and drive as kids. Not everyone has that coach or voice in their head telling them to get up and try again. For those that don't, find your motivation somehow and grow your self-confidence. With it you are unstoppable! This area provides a great opportunity to make any type of business successful. Have confidence and take the leap!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Working with my hands and creating. I gained some carpenter skills from my Dad and am always starting a new project around the house. This quiet and mindless weekend work is so satisfying and helps me relax. I also exercise and attend Camp Gladiator in Lewisville, along with playing hockey, golf, and enjoy traveling!
How has the Lewisville community been supportive of your local business?
I have worked in Old Town my entire life. My dad began his company Moore Construction in Old Town Lewisville in 1988. He had me climbing roofs and cleaning job sites at a very early age. This not only taught me hard work, it connected me to so many people in the community who are still friends and customers today! Connection is everything. The area is so loyal to one another and has each other's back. The Old Town that I grew up in was a rugged blue-collar community of hard-working individuals who leaned on one another when in need. And from my experience, this is the core value of this area that continues to help it strive through decades of change and growth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.